Hertsford Capital Aktie [Valor: 53279638 / ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137]
01.11.2023 08:00:20

Total Voting Rights

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ)
Total Voting Rights

01-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

01 November 2023

OTAQ plc

("OTAQ", the "Company" or the "Group")

 

Total Voting Rights

 

In compliance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that, as at the date of this announcement, it has 128,078,917 ordinary shares of 1 penny each with voting rights in issue (“Ordinary Shares”). The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights will be 128,078,917.

 

The aforementioned figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Enquiries

 

OTAQ PLC

+44 (0) 1524 748028

Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman

 

Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer

Justine Dowds, Interim Chief Financial Officer

 

 

 

Dowgate Capital Limited - AQSE Corporate Advisor & Broker

+44 (0)20 3903 7715

David Poutney / James Serjeant

Nicholas Chambers / Russell Cook

 
       

 

Walbrook PR Limited – PR

+44 (0)20 7933 8780

Tom Cooper / Nick Rome

07971221972 or 07748325236

 

OTAQ@walbrookpr.com
     

 

About OTAQ

 

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.

 

OTAQ’s aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway.

 

The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.

 

OTAQ’s offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: OTAQ
LEI Code: 213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52
Sequence No.: 281794
EQS News ID: 1761887

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

