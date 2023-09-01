Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Irish Continental Group Aktie [Valor: 24495317 / ISIN: IE00BLP58571]
01.09.2023 18:07:56

Total voting rights

Irish Continental Group
4.06 GBP -3.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Irish Continental Group plc ("the Company”)

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended), the Company confirms that as at 31 August 2023:

The Company’s total issued share capital consists of 170,885,228 ICG Units. No shares were held as Treasury Shares.

The total number of ICG Units with voting rights is 170,885,228 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended) and the Transparency Rules.

END

1st September 2023

Tom Corcoran, Company Secretary, Tel +353 1 607 5628,        Email: info@icg.ie


