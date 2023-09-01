Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
OSB Group Aktie
01.09.2023

Total voting rights

OSB Group
3.42 GBP 0.18%
LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Total Voting Rights

On 31 August 2023, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights was 398,134,038 ordinary shares of £0.01 each. No shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 398,134,038. The figure of 398,134,038 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Jason Elphick

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary        t: 01634 848 944

 

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838 973

 

Brunswick                                                                            

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer                                 t:  020 7404 5959

 

 

Notes to Editors

About OSB Group PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


