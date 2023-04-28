Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Shell Aktie [Valor: 115606002 / ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84]
28.04.2023

Total voting rights

Shell
27.16 CHF
Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we hereby notify the market of the following:

Shell plc's capital as at April 28, 2023, consists of 6,835,986,816 ordinary shares of €0.07 each. Shell plc holds no shares in Treasury.

The figure 6,835,986,816 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Shell plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Note: This announcement is made pursuant to Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules 5.6.1 and 5.6.1A and as such, the above figure includes shares purchased by Shell plc as part of its share buy-back programme but not yet cancelled.

Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc:  21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Total number of voting rights and capital


19.04.23 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.04.23 Shell Overweight Barclays Capital
06.04.23 Shell Outperform Credit Suisse Group
06.04.23 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06.04.23 Shell Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
