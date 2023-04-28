|
28.04.2023 18:30:41
Total voting rights
Total Voting Rights
In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we hereby notify the market of the following:
Shell plc's capital as at April 28, 2023, consists of 6,835,986,816 ordinary shares of €0.07 each. Shell plc holds no shares in Treasury.
The figure 6,835,986,816 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Shell plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Note: This announcement is made pursuant to Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules 5.6.1 and 5.6.1A and as such, the above figure includes shares purchased by Shell plc as part of its share buy-back programme but not yet cancelled.
Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Total number of voting rights and capital
Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|19.04.23
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.23
|Shell Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.04.23
|Shell Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|06.04.23
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.04.23
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
