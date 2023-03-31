SMI 11'106 0.7%  SPI 14'547 0.7%  Dow 33'128 0.8%  DAX 15'629 0.7%  Euro 0.9931 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'315 0.7%  Gold 1'975 -0.2%  Bitcoin 25'974 1.4%  Dollar 0.9140 0.0%  Öl 79.8 0.7% 
31.03.2023 19:01:40

Total Voting Rights

Downing ONE VCT
0.53 GBP 1.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Total Voting Rights
31 March 2023

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights, as at 31 March 2023, are summarised as follows:

 Shares in issueVoting rights per shareVoting rights
Ordinary Shares of 1p each177,441,7751177,441,775
Total Voting Rights  177,441,775

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above takes account of any shares that have recently been bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.

The above figures may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc, under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


