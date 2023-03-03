SMI 11'176 0.1%  SPI 14'416 0.2%  Dow 33'132 0.4%  DAX 15'555 1.5%  Euro 0.9958 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'291 1.2%  Gold 1'845 0.5%  Bitcoin 20'990 -5.1%  Dollar 0.9385 -0.4%  Öl 84.0 -0.4% 
Endeavour Mining Aktie
Total voting rights

Endeavour Mining
29.24 CAD 0.48%
ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

London, 03 March 2023Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV) ("the Company”)

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA”) Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.

As at close of business on 28 February 2023, the issued ordinary share capital of the Company was 247,739,889 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each. 187,300 were held in treasury pending cancellation and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company was 247,552,589.

This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries:For Media Enquiries:
Martino De CiccioBrunswick Group LLP in London
Deputy CFO and Head of Investor RelationsCarole Cable, Partner
+44 203 011 2706+44 7974 982 458
investor@endeavourmining.comccable@brunswickgroup.com

 

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior Gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

