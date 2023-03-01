SMI 11'135 0.3%  SPI 14'362 0.4%  Dow 32'657 -0.7%  DAX 15'452 0.6%  Euro 0.9995 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'269 0.7%  Gold 1'842 0.8%  Bitcoin 22'209 1.8%  Dollar 0.9355 -0.7%  Öl 83.1 -1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Ausblick: AB InBev vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Continental-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Continental im Februar mehrheitlich zum Verkauf
So schätzen die Analysten die SAP SE-Aktie im Februar 2023 ein
Februar 2023: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Mondelez-Aktie vorbörslich in Grün: Toblerone-Beschäftigte in Bern fordern Lohnerhöhung
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Downing ONE VCT Aktie [Valor: 22775505 / ISIN: GB00BFRSVQ41]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.03.2023 13:39:58

Total Voting Rights

Downing ONE VCT
0.52 GBP -1.89%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Total Voting Rights
1 March 2023

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights, as at 28 February 2023, are summarised as follows:

 Shares in issueVoting rights per shareVoting rights
Ordinary Shares of 1p each179,395,0531179,395,053
Total Voting Rights  179,395,053

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above takes account of any shares that have recently been bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.

The above figures may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc, under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Downing ONE VCT PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Downing ONE VCT PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

https://youtube.com/live/HbCiFb_KC-U?feature=share

Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:46 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
09:27 Marktüberblick: Bank-Aktien im Aufwind
08:34 Börse Aktuell – Rückendeckung aus dem Reich der Mitte
08:31 SMI nimmt weiter Fahrt raus
28.02.23 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Meyer Burger glänzt mit guten Nachrichten - wie geht es weiter?
28.02.23 Julius Bär: 9.05% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Commerzbank AG
28.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Roche, Sika
28.02.23 Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'566.34 19.89 BQSSMU
Short 11'822.89 13.58 DQSSMU
Short 12'240.87 8.98 C0SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'133.65 01.03.2023 13:51:32
Long 10'663.88 18.72 AJSSMU
Long 10'447.68 13.75 A7SSMU
Long 9'998.80 8.87 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie schliesst tiefer: Finma stellt bei Credit Suisse schwerwiegende Mängel im Fall Greensill fest
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie springen hoch: Neue Mittelfristziele nach gutem Jahr 2022
Zahlenflut am Berichtstag: US-Börsen schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX letztlich knapp im Minus-- Asiens Börsen beenden Dienstagshandel uneinheitlich
Adecco hält trotz weniger Gewinn an Vorjahresdividende fest - Adecco-Aktie schliesst schwächer
Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: Führungswechsel bei der CS Schweiz im Bereich Personal & Business Banking
NEL ASA-Aktie etwas leichter: NEL ASA legt beim Umsatz zu - Nettoverlust fällt höher aus
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk prophezeit: "Lithium-Batterien sind das neue Öl" - Diese Unternehmen könnten profitieren
Swiss Life-Aktie legt zu: Dividendenanhebung nach Gewinnwachstum in 2022
Bayer-Aktie im Minus: Bayer erwartet 2023 einen rückläufigen Gewinn - Zahl der Glyphosat-Schadensersatzklagen steigt weiter
Santhera-Aktie schliesst schwächer: Santhera beschafft sich neues Kapital

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.