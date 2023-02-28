SMI 11'098 -1.1%  SPI 14'303 -1.0%  Dow 32'716 -0.5%  DAX 15'365 -0.1%  Euro 0.9940 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'238 -0.2%  Gold 1'828 0.7%  Bitcoin 22'000 0.0%  Dollar 0.9377 0.2%  Öl 84.0 1.9% 
28.02.2023 18:00:00

Total voting rights

OSB Group
5.57 GBP -0.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Total Voting Rights

On 28 February 2023, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights was 429,873,925 ordinary shares of £0.01 each. No shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 429,873,925. The figure of 429,873,925 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell

Group Head of Company Secretariat                         t: 01634 835 796

 

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                 t: 01634 838 973

 

Brunswick                                                                            

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer                                 t:  020 7404 5959

 

 

Notes to Editors

About OSB Group PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


