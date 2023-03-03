|
03.03.2023 18:00:00
Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital
Nanterre, 3 March 2023
(Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of
the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority)
__________________
Trading place: Euronext Paris
Compartment: A
ISIN code: FR0000121147
LEI code: 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|
Date
|
Number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights (theoretical) (1)
|
28 February 2023
|
197,089,340
|
199,890,364
(1) In accordance with the provisions of Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, the total number of voting rights (theoretical) is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including the shares deprived of voting rights.
Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires crossing thresholds declaration in addition to that related to legal thresholds: yes
