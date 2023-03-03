SMI 11'190 0.2%  SPI 14'436 0.3%  Dow 33'252 0.8%  DAX 15'578 1.6%  Euro 0.9959 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'295 1.3%  Gold 1'847 0.6%  Bitcoin 20'979 -5.1%  Dollar 0.9383 -0.4%  Öl 85.3 1.1% 
03.03.2023 18:00:00

Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital

Faurecia
21.10 EUR -1.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

 

 

 

 

 

Nanterre, 3 March 2023

Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital

(Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of

the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority)

__________________

Trading place: Euronext Paris

Compartment: A

ISIN code: FR0000121147

LEI code: 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85

 

Date		 

Number of shares 		 

Total number of voting rights (theoretical) (1)

 
 

 

28 February 2023

 

 		 

 

197,089,340		 

 

199,890,364

(1) In accordance with the provisions of Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, the total number of voting rights (theoretical) is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including the shares deprived of voting rights.

Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires crossing thresholds declaration in addition to that related to legal thresholds: yes

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Faurecia S.A.

Analysen zu Faurecia S.A.

20.02.23 Faurecia Neutral UBS AG
20.02.23 Faurecia Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.01.23 Faurecia Neutral UBS AG
20.01.23 Faurecia Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
24.10.22 Faurecia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
