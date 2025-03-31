Company announcement – No. 8 / 2025

Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma as of March 31, 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 31, 2025 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("the Company" or "Zealand Pharma”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announces, in accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, the total number of shares and voting rights in the Company at the end of a calendar month during which changes to its share capital have occurred.

In Company Announcement No. 5 / 2025 dated March 20, 2025, Zealand Pharma announced a share capital increase due to the exercise of employee warrants. Following this announcement, the table below details the total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma as of March 31, 2025.









Date Number of shares

(nominal value of DKK 1 each) Share capital

(nominal value in DKK) Number of voting rights March 31, 2025 71,051,296 71,051,296 71,051,296

The Company's Articles of Association are available on the Company's website https://www.zealandpharma.com.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of blue-chip pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the United States. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Contact

Adam Lange

Investor Relations Officer

Zealand Pharma

Email: alange@zealandpharma.com

Anna Krassowska, PhD

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Zealand Pharma

Email: akrassowska@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Ahmadi

Investor Relations Manager

Zealand Pharma

Email: neahmadi@zealandpharma.com