|
06.12.2023 18:17:11
Total number of shares and voting rights at November 30, 2023
6 December 2023
Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.
|Date
|Number of shares
|Number of treasury shares without voting rights
|Theoretical number of voting rights [1]
|Number of voting rights exercisable
|01/31/2023
|2, 660, 056,599
|1, 655,051
|3, 122, 030,612
|3, 120, 375,561
|02/28/2023
|2, 660, 056,599
|1, 281,171
|3, 121, 957,722
|3, 120, 676,551
|03/31/2023
|2, 660, 056,599
|613,910
|3, 122, 291,008
|3, 121, 677,098
|04/30/2023
|2, 660, 056,599
|403,910
|3, 122, 955,103
|3, 122, 551,193
|05/31/2023
|2, 660, 056,599
|567,145
|3, 128, 674,590
|3, 128, 107,445
|06/30/2023
|2, 660, 056,599
|874,145
|3, 129, 557,703
|3, 128, 683,558
|07/31/2023
|2, 660, 056,599
|621,645
|3, 129, 542,567
|3, 128, 920,922
|08/31/2023
|2, 660, 056,599
|474,145
|3, 129, 521,776
|3, 129, 047, 631
|09/30/2023
|2, 660, 056,599
|805,168
|3, 129, 482,358
|3, 128, 677,190
|10/31/2023
|2, 660, 056,599
|364,145
|3, 129, 433,868
|3, 129, 069,723
|11/30/2023
|2, 660, 056,599
|364,145
|3, 129, 115,160
|3, 128, 751,015
[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights.
|17.02.23
|Orange Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.02.23
|Orange Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.01.23
|Orange Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.10.22
|Orange Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.05.22
|Orange Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
