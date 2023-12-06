Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'002 0.3%  SPI 14'374 0.3%  Dow 36'142 0.1%  DAX 16'656 0.8%  Euro 0.9431 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'483 0.7%  Gold 2'028 0.4%  Bitcoin 38'520 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8740 -0.1%  Öl 74.5 -3.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Kuros32581411Holcim1221405ABB1222171ams24924656Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343
Top News
Tom Lee erwartet nach starken Schwankungen neue Rekordstände an den Aktienmärkten zum Jahresende
NVIDIA als Renditestar? Diese beiden KI-Aktien haben noch besser performt
Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen mittags zu
Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Zuschläge
Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Mittwochmittag fester
Suche...
0% Kommission
Orange Aktie [Valor: 720128 / ISIN: FR0000133308]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.12.2023 18:17:11

Total number of shares and voting rights at November 30, 2023

finanzen.net zero Orange-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Orange
11.17 EUR 0.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

6 December 2023

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

DateNumber of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1]Number of voting rights exercisable
01/31/20232, 660, 056,5991, 655,0513, 122, 030,6123, 120, 375,561
02/28/20232, 660, 056,5991, 281,1713, 121, 957,7223, 120, 676,551
03/31/20232, 660, 056,599613,9103, 122, 291,0083, 121, 677,098
04/30/20232, 660, 056,599403,9103, 122, 955,1033, 122, 551,193
05/31/20232, 660, 056,599567,1453, 128, 674,5903, 128, 107,445
06/30/20232, 660, 056,599874,1453, 129, 557,7033, 128, 683,558
07/31/20232, 660, 056,599621,6453, 129, 542,5673, 128, 920,922
08/31/20232, 660, 056,599474,1453, 129, 521,7763, 129, 047, 631
09/30/20232, 660, 056,599805,1683, 129, 482,3583, 128, 677,190
10/31/20232, 660, 056,599364,1453, 129, 433,8683, 129, 069,723
11/30/20232, 660, 056,599364,1453, 129, 115,1603, 128, 751,015

[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Orange S.A. (ex France Télécom)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Orange S.A. (ex France Télécom)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
17.02.23 Orange Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.02.23 Orange Buy Deutsche Bank AG
23.01.23 Orange Outperform Bernstein Research
26.10.22 Orange Buy Deutsche Bank AG
31.05.22 Orange Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15:54 Ausblick 2024: Zinsfantasien und Innovationen bestimmen die Richtung
15:51 Bitcoin Kurs steigt über 44.000-Dollar-Marke – ETF-Hoffnungen als Kurstreiber
11:56 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:24 Marktüberblick: Lanxess-Aktie gesucht
08:53 SMI nimmt Abwärtstrend ins Visier
05.12.23 Julius Bär: 9.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Vonovia SE
05.12.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
05.12.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'487.09 18.08 RSSM1U
Short 11'681.44 13.70 JASSMU
Short 12'122.84 8.82 SSMDQU
SMI-Kurs: 11'001.62 06.12.2023 17:30:12
Long 10'550.47 18.69 SSQMKU
Long 10'332.59 13.78 SSOMMU
Long 9'891.38 8.89 BDSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BAT-Aktie sackt ab: British American Tobacco muss Wertberichtigungen in Milliardenhöhe vornehmen - Ausblick bekräftigt
Roche-Aktie abermals höher: Roche verbessert mit Inavolisib-Kombination Überleben bei Krebspatienten
Analyst traut dem Bitcoin noch 2023 Sprung auf 45'000 US-Dollar zu
dormakaba-Aktie deutlich tiefer: dormakaba bekommt nach Rücktritt von Jim-Heng Lee neuen CEO
Julius Bär: Roche ist SMI-Verlierer des Börsenjahrs 2023
Merck-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Mercks Hoffnungsträger Evobrutinib verfehlt Ziele in Phase-III-Tests
UBS-Aktie unter Druck: UBS führt CS-Sponsoring des SFV bis mindestens 2028 weiter - CS setzt wieder Ombudsmann zu Nazi-Untersuchungen ein
NIO rutscht tiefer in die roten Zahlen - NIO-Aktie dennoch höher
Clariant-Aktie unbewegt: Bioethanol-Produktionsanlage in Rumänien wird geschlossen
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Apple-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Apple von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit