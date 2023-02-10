SMI 11'130 -0.8%  SPI 14'337 -0.9%  Dow 33'806 0.3%  DAX 15'308 -1.4%  Euro 0.9869 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'198 -1.2%  Gold 1'862 0.0%  Bitcoin 20'057 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9247 0.3%  Öl 85.8 2.1% 
10.02.2023 18:27:18

Total number of shares and voting rights at January 31, 2023

Orange
9.56 EUR -0.58%
Kaufen Verkaufen

10 February 2023

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

DateNumber of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1]Number of voting rights exercisable
01/31/20232, 660, 056,5991, 655,0513, 122, 030,6123,120,375,561

[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights

Attachment


