Toshio Ando of the WPI Nano Life Science Institute, Kanazawa University and Colleagues From Greece, Germany, and USA Have Been Awarded The Prestigious Human Frontier Science Program (HFSP) Researc...

KANAZAWA, Japan, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshio Ando of the WPI Nano Life Science Institute, Kanazawa University, Electra Gizeli (Principal Applicant, Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, Foundation for Research and Technology, Greece), Marino Zerial (MPI of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics, Germany), and Andrew J. Spakowitz (Stanford University, USA) have been awarded a prestigious research grant from the Human Frontier Science Program (HFSP). The research grant is an award of 450,000 USD per year for a period of three years for the collaborative team. The award is for the group's proposal for multidisciplinary research entitled, 'Self-organization and biomechanical properties of the endosomal membrane'.

Toshio Ando is internationally recognized for the development and invention of the in-liquid high-speed atomic force microscope (HS-AFM) for visualizing the dynamics of protein molecules in liquid environments [1-6]. The publication of his seminal paper on HS-AFM in 2008 led Ando and his colleagues to develop derivatives of this technology including non-invasive high-speed scanning ion-conductance microscopy (HS-SICM). "It is a great honor for me to receive this HFSP grant in the worldwide competition," says Professor Ando.

Comments from the HFSP highlighted the strengths of the team and multidisciplinary nature of the proposal, stating: "This is a very strong team of investigators. Each is highly accomplished in their field and brings unique expertise."

Roles of the members of the team:

Team leader Professor Gizeli's expertise in acoustic measurements to determine the dynamics of EEA1 structural changes.

Prof. Zerial's accomplishments in cellular and molecular biology and research on EEA1 "motivated this study".

Prof. Ando's unique high speed atomic force microscopy instrumentation that enables direct visualization of the structure and dynamics of protein molecules in liquids to measure EEA1 conformational changes.

Dr. Spankowitz's expertise in multi-scale modeling to develop a model of EEA1 brush behavior.

The Human Frontier Science Program (HFSP) promotes international collaborative basic research on "the elucidation of the sophisticated and complex mechanisms of living organisms". The programs are implemented by the International Human Frontier Science Program Organization (HFSPO) that is based in Strasburg and receives financial support from the governments or research councils of the European Union, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and USA.

