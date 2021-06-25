SMI 11’994 0.8%  SPI 15’408 0.8%  Dow 34’197 1.0%  DAX 15’589 0.9%  Euro 1.0955 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’122 1.1%  Gold 1’775 -0.2%  Bitcoin 31’920 3.4%  Dollar 0.9182 0.0%  Öl 75.5 0.1% 

Toshiba TEC Aktie [Valor: 981510 / ISIN: JP3594000006]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.06.2021 04:00:08

Toshiba Tec Introducing e-BRIDGE Next Updates

Toshiba TEC
4555.00 JPY -0.98%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Toshiba Tec Corporation (TOKYO: 6588) will launch an updated version of its MFP platform e-BRIDGE Next on June 25th, 2021, adding new features to the current lineup of Toshiba MFPs. These features are designed to help organizations overall efficiency along with an increase to their security.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005277/en/

TOSHIBA MFP, e-STUDIO series (Graphic: Business Wire)

TOSHIBA MFP, e-STUDIO series (Graphic: Business Wire)

Access data and print from anywhere

The updated e-BRIDGE Next will support new cloud services, such as Universal Print from Microsoft and Native Print from Chrome OS. Unlike in the past where you needed to install a printer driver to your client PC, Universal Print and Native Print enable users to print directly from the cloud service. This allows users to print from anywhere via the internet.
In addition, when accessing the cloud, security plays an important part in data transfer. Cloud Managed Document Service enables our MFPs to directly communicate with cloud services, and e-Bridge Cloud Login allows you to login to cloud services using mobile device or PC for the 1st time authentication. 2nd login becomes automatic and does not require authentication using mobile device or PC, allowing the access to be convenient yet safe and secure.

Assistance Remotely

Remote Assistant Menu is added in case you have an issue on your MFP or just need some assistance. You can ask the Call Center for assistance simply by clicking this icon on the control panel. The menu features Log Transmission, Remote Service, and Remote Panel Operation enabling the Call Center to access the MFP to investigate the issue or remotely operate the control panel based on customer’s requests.
Failure Prediction with e-BRIDGE Remote Diagnosis Tool monitors and analyses your MFP to predict and visualize the component and timing of a potential malfunction or failure. This allows service to schedule visits before problems occur and keeps your MFP in top condition and reduces machine down time.

About Toshiba Tec

Toshiba Tec Corporation is a Toshiba’s group company, a leading provider of technology solutions, operating across multiple industries – ranging from retail, education and business services to hospitality and manufacturing. With headquarters in Japan and over 70 subsidiaries worldwide, Toshiba TEC Corporation helps organizations transform the way they create, record, share, manage and display information.

Please visit https://www.toshibatec.com/

Unless otherwise specified and/or credited all images, artwork, text and graphics, logos and logotypes are the copyright and/or trademark of the respective owners. All rights reserved.

﻿

Analysen zu Toshiba TEC Corp.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV

Die Märkte bewegen sich weiterhin auf hohem Niveau und befinden sich im Spannungsfeld der Inflationsnachrichten. Bei den Einzeltiteln ist aktuell Microsoft im Fokus. Erfahren Sie mehr zur aktuellen Entwicklung im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 23. Juni 21: Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

24.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Leonteq AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
24.06.21 Weekly-Hits: Ausblick 3. Quartal / Booking Holdings / EasyJet / TUI
24.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - Interessante BRCs auf Schweizer Titel
24.06.21 Marktüberblick: Brenntag nach Zukauf gesucht
24.06.21 SMI im Konsolidierungsmodus
23.06.21 Marktupdate 23. Juni 21: Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV
18.06.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Banking für eine grünere Zukunft
18.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB prüft offenbar Abspaltung der Sparte Prozessautomation
Harter Wettkampf zwischen NIO und Tesla - doch die wahren Konkurrenten könnten erst noch kommen
Tecan-Aktie klettert zweistellig: Tecan kauft US-Medizingerätehersteller Paramit für 1 Milliarde Dollar
Warren Buffett hat seit 2006 die Hälfte seines Vermögens gespendet
UBS und CS betroffen: USA startet offenbar Kartellverfahren gegen Banken in Archegos-Fall
US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen stärker -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich wenig verändert
Vifor-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Vifor Pharma zollt Corona Tribut mit angepasstem Studiendesign für Veltassa
Novartis-Aktie etwas fester: Novartis veröffentlicht Daten zu Radioligandentherapie 177Lu-PSMA-617 in NEJM
Eli Lilly-Aktie springt hoch: Alzheimer-Kandidat winkt beschleunigte Zulassung in den USA
Santhera-Aktie deutlich fester: Santhera und ReveraGen präsentieren Ergebnisse der VISION-DMD-Studie

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}