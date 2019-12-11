Toshiba Speeds Ahead with Next-Generation Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Using Cypress Semper Fail-Safe Storage

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY) today announced that Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba”) has selected Cypress’ Semper NOR Flash for its next-generation ViscontiTM family of automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Architected with an embedded Arm® Cortex®-M0 processing core, the Semper family is purpose-built for the most demanding automotive environments where high-density and functional safety compliance are required. The Toshiba ViscontiTM ADAS SoC is specifically targeted for major automobile makers working toward Autonomous Driving level 2.

The Cypress Semper NOR Flash family leads the industry in Functional Safety compliance and was the first flash to be designed specifically to meet the ISO26262 automotive functional safety standard, reaching ASIL-B compliancy. Semper NOR Flash also supports automotive temperatures up to +125°C (AEC-Q100 Grade 1) and meets the density and performance requirements for storage in ADAS applications through Autonomous Driving level 5.

"For the Toshiba ViscontiTM5 ADAS SoC, it is critical that the integrated components selected for the design are field-proven, built to the highest standards of safety and reliability, and will have the endurance required for advanced ADAS applications,” said Takeshi Sugahara, Technology Executive of Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation. "Cypress’ fail-safe storage solutions are a key to enable our ViscontiTM5 platform to exceed our customers’ expectations and requirements for next-generation automotive designs.”

"Cypress is proud of its success in providing the world’s most advanced and reliable fail-safe storage products with integrated compute core and functional safety for automotive applications,” said Amr El-Ashmawi, vice president of marketing, Memory Products Division at Cypress. "As the world’s number one market share provider of automotive-grade flash, we look forward to continuing our collaborative work with Toshiba for delivering next-generation ADAS systems in this growing segment of the automotive market.”

