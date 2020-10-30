Toshiba Honored with Five Accolades at GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2020

TOKYO, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO: 6502) has clinched five*1 distinctions at the Japan's Good Design Award 2020. This annual awards sponsored by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion, honors good design and quality of products. This year, the Quantum Key Distribution System, Toshiba's latest product for secure communication; and Spot/Zone Air Conditioner [FLEXAIR Indoor Unit], a compact, efficient and energy-saving air conditioner, are recognized by the award, reaffirming Toshiba's overall commitment to improve people's lives through safe, secure and comfortable living.

*1 Four of the five award-winning products are in joint applications with Toshiba Carrier Corporation and other companies separately.

Outline of Toshiba's winning products

1. Quantum Key Distribution System - Toshiba Corporation

As quantum computers are evolving rapidly, it is crucial to develop an effective encryption method to ensure secure communications. Toshiba developed its first commercial-grade Quantum Key Distribution System to protect against tampering and eavesdropping attacks. The device is aesthetically designed with a delicately carved and durable metal housing to convey its robustness and reliability that supports information safety and security.

2. Spot/Zone Air Conditioner [FLEXAIR Indoor Unit] - joint application with Toshiba Carrier Corporation

In an effort to promote energy savings and mitigate global warming, Toshiba developed FLEXAIR, an air-conditioner that considerably reduces energy consumption by heating or cooling only the required spaces without compromising comfort. This lightweight air conditioner can be installed at places that were previously considered unsuitable by connecting multiple units. Each unit is designed in square shape which creates a sense of unity whether it is connected vertically or horizontally. The simple geometric shape achieves the compactness and the function of wind adjustment at the same time. These designs allow flexible installation in different environments.

Other award-winning products

3. 4K OLED TV [REGZA 65/55/48X9400 Series] - joint application with Toshiba Visual Solutions Corporation

4. Refrigerator [GR-S36SV] - joint application with Toshiba Lifestyle Products & Services Corporation

5. Combination Convection Steam Microwave Oven [ER-VD7000] - joint application with Toshiba Lifestyle Products & Services Corporation

About The Good Design Award

Established in 1957, Good Design Award is Japan's leading commendation system. Eligible for wide range of works including products, architecture, application and software, projects and initiatives that utilize design and more. Through this system, many people come in contact with "good design" and appreciate their value. The recognition rate of the award is 84%*, with its familiar symbol, G-Mark.

*According to the latest survey by Japan Institute of Design Promotion in 2020.

http://www.g-mark.org/

About Toshiba Corporation

Toshiba Corporation leads a global group of companies that combines knowledge and capabilities from over 140 years of experience in a wide range of businesses—from energy and social infrastructure to electronic devices—with world-class capabilities in information processing, digital and AI technologies. These distinctive strengths support Toshiba's continued evolution toward becoming an Infrastructure Services Company that promotes data utilization and digitization, and one of the world's leading cyber-physical-systems technology companies. Guided by the Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, "Committed to People, Committed to the Future," Toshiba contributes to society's positive development with services and solutions that lead to a better world. The Group and its 130,000 employees worldwide secured annual sales surpassing 3.4 trillion yen (US$31.1 billion) in fiscal year 2019.

Find out more about Toshiba at www.toshiba.co.jp/worldwide/about/index.html

