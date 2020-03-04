04.03.2020 19:30:00

Torstar launches digital-only news initiative for local communities

TORONTO, March 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Torstar Corporation announced today it has signed an exclusive agreement with Innocode, a digital platform and has launched an innovative new project aimed at revitalizing local media in communities across Canada.

Torstar Corporation (CNW Group/Torstar Corporation)

The initiative, called Torstar Local, was launched recently with its first test product in North Bay, Ontario. Known as The North Bay Local, it is a digital-only news and information product that combines local news with contributions from community groups.

It is available as an iOS app, an Android app and at thenorthbaylocal.com. There is no print edition. The news and community content is locally generated and there will be advertising.

This initiative is the latest in a growing series of transformation investments announced recently by Torstar that the company is making in improving and launching digital products for consumers and clients, supported by investments in new digital platforms, new digital partnerships and in first-party data capabilities.  

Torstar Local aims to revitalize community media by proactively engaging local community groups and providing them with an efficient, effective means to communicate with their local community.

"Congratulations to Torstar on its launch of this unique community hub website and phone app," said North Bay Mayor Al McDonald. "North Bay is open for business. Thank you for your investment and confidence."

Torstar signed the exclusive agreement with Innocode, a technology company established in Norway in 2011, to develop the North Bay site. Innocode works with Norway's three largest newspaper publishers and a growing number of large and small North American local media companies. Innocode's technology platform is innovative and highly scalable. It provides a complete front-end solution (technology plus experience) in launching websites and native applications that bring together news, local citizens, municipal governments and local businesses.

The Innocode platform brings together content from a publisher's CMS, social media, RSS feeds and other sources.  Editorial content is offered along with information from local government, sports and other clubs, associations and community groups. 

The North Bay Local test market combines original journalism, community information and local advertising to create a uniquely engaging digital experience. Torstar is committed to delivering original journalism. Torstar Local will employ local freelance journalists in each community to ensure a consistent, relevant level of local news gathering is supported.

The app features local news and community information, such as news of road closures or building permits, local sports scores, stories and pictures about local organizations, and an events calendar. It will also feature online classified ads and life events such as birthdays and engagements.  

"We are pleased to be one of the first organizations to sign up as a community partner with The North Bay Local," said Caroline Parnell-Barry, Capitol Centre marketing director. "This new web site and app provides us with a venue where we can further share information about the Capitol Centre with the community in our own unique way."

John Boynton, President and CEO of Torstar, said "This initiative will create an integrated local product to serve the needs for news and information that residents in smaller communities require. We believe it will play a vital role in these communities by combining a quality local news experience with a community hub environment, thus helping to provide the local ties that hold communities together. It will take some time to get consumer feedback on this new service and to get the business model right. We are starting with North Bay to try and do just that."

This initiative is one of the latest executions of Torstar's multi-year transformation strategy, with more planned in the coming months, Boynton added.

About Torstar Corporation:
Torstar Corporation is a broadly-based media company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TS.B). Its businesses include the Toronto Star, Canada's largest daily newspaper, six regional daily newspapers in Ontario including The Hamilton Spectator, and more than 70 weekly community newspapers in Ontario; flyer distribution services and digital properties including thestar.com (with local editions in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Halifax), wheels.ca, toronto.com, save.ca, a number of regional online sites and eyeReturn Marketing. It also holds a majority interest in VerticalScope, a North American vertically-focused digital media company.

SOURCE Torstar Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:09
Vontobel: Minenunternehmen als Goldpreishebel
14:04
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:30
Gold springt nach überraschender Fed-Zinssenkung nach oben
09:27
US-Zinssenkung verpufft
09:00
Metal options liquidity during London market hours
03.03.20
SMI auf Erholungskurs | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
SMI auf Erholungskurs | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Mittel verspricht Hoffnung bei schweren Coronavirus-Fällen
SMI beendet Handel höher -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Das hätte Buffett verdient, wenn er 2018 in Bitcoin statt JPMorgan-Aktien investiert hätte
Clariant-Aktie gefragt: Saudische Sabic stockt Beteiligung an Clariant auf
Permira verkauft TeamViewer-Aktien im grossen Stil - Aktie im Sinkflug
Deshalb setzt Milliardär Tim Draper statt auf Aktien vermehrt auf Bitcoin
"Fallen Angels": Gefahr von Zahlungsausfällen am Anleihemarkt steigt
dormakaba-Aktie gibt kräftig nach: Leichter Umsatzrückgang und Ausblick gesenkt
Fed senkt Leitzins: Wall Street knickt ein -- SMI und DAX legen bis Börsenschluss zu - Indizes in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Fed senkt Leitzins

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel höher -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Heimatmarkt zog ebenso wie der deutsche DAX am Mittwoch an. In den USA werden am Mittwoch kräftige Gewinne verzeichnet. Asien Börsen begaben sich auf Richtungssuche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;