Torstar Corporation to Report 2020 First Quarter Results

TORONTO, April 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Torstar Corporation plans to release its first quarter results at 6:30 a.m. on May 6, 2020 and has scheduled a conference call for May 6, 2020 at 8:15 a.m.

The dial-in number is 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. We invite you to join John Boynton, President and Chief Executive Officer Torstar Corporation & Publisher, Toronto Star and Lorenzo DeMarchi, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer for this call. A live broadcast of the conference call will also be available over the internet on the Presentations, Events and Conference Calls page (Investor Relations) of our website at www.torstar.com.

ABOUT TORSTAR CORPORATION

Torstar Corporation is a broadly-based media company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TS.B). Its businesses include the Toronto Star, Canada's largest daily newspaper, six regional daily newspapers in Ontario including The Hamilton Spectator, and more than 70 weekly community newspapers in Ontario; flyer distribution services: and digital properties including thestar.com (with local editions in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Halifax), wheels.ca, toronto.com, save.ca, a number of regional online sites and eyeReturn Marketing. It also holds a majority interest in VerticalScope, a North American vertically-focused digital media company.

