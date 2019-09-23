+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Torstar Corporation to Report 2019 Third Quarter Results

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Torstar Corporation plans to release its third quarter results at 6:30 a.m. on October 30, 2019 and has scheduled a conference call for October 30, 2019 at 8:15 a.m.

Torstar Corporation (CNW Group/Torstar Corporation)

The dial-in number is 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191.  We invite you to join John Boynton, President and Chief Executive Officer Torstar Corporation & Publisher, Toronto Star and Lorenzo DeMarchi, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer for this call.  A live broadcast of the conference call will also be available over the internet on the Presentations, Events and Conference Calls page (Investor Relations) of our website at www.torstar.com.

For anyone unable to participate, a recording of the conference call will be available for 9 days at (855) 859-2056 reservation number 5084336.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available shortly after the completion of the call and will be accessible by visiting the Presentations, Events and Conference Calls page (Investor Relations) on the www.torstar.com website.

ABOUT TORSTAR CORPORATION
Torstar Corporation is a broadly based media company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TS.B). Its businesses include the Toronto Star, Canada's largest daily newspaper, six regional daily newspapers in Ontario including The Hamilton Spectator; StarMetro newspapers in several Canadian cities; more than 80 weekly community newspapers in Ontario; flyer distribution services; and digital properties including thestar.com, wheels.ca, save.ca, toronto.com, a number of regional online sites and eyeReturn Marketing. Torstar also holds a majority interest in VerticalScope, a North American vertically-focused digital media company.

Torstar's news releases are available on the Internet at www.torstar.com

SOURCE Torstar Corporation

