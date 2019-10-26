Torstar Corporation announces that The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario has issued Notices of Intended Decision for the merger of the defined benefit Torstar Pension Plans into t...

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Torstar Corporation announced today that The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has issued Notices of Intended Decision for the merger of the eight Torstar defined benefit pension plans (the "Torstar Plans") into the Colleges of Applied Arts and Technology Pension Plan (the "CAAT Pension Plan"). By issuing these notices, FSRA has indicated an intention to consent to the pension plan mergers following a standard 30-day period to facilitate any applicable requests to the Financial Services Tribunal.

After this 30-day waiting period, and once the final consent is obtained from FSRA, the final steps of the merger can be completed. It is anticipated that the transfer of assets from the Torstar Plans to the CAAT Pension Plan will be completed by the end of 2019, at which point the merger of the Torstar Plans into the CAAT Pension Plan will be completed.

