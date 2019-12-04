04.12.2019 01:39:00

Torstar Corporation Announces Completion of Merger of Defined Benefit Pension Plans into the CAAT Pension Plan

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Torstar Corporation  announced today that The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has consented to the merger of the eight Torstar defined benefit pension plans (the "Torstar Plans") into the Colleges of Applied Arts and Technology Pension Plan (the "CAAT Pension Plan") and  the transfer of assets from the Torstar Plans to the CAAT Pension Plan has now been completed. 

Torstar Corporation (CNW Group/Torstar Corporation)

The transfer of assets was the final stage of the merger process. The liabilities for all past benefits under the Torstar Plans have now been transferred to the CAAT Plan together with the assets of the Torstar Plans, and the CAAT Plan has assumed responsibility for all pension benefit payments to members of the Torstar Plans. 

Lorenzo DeMarchi, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Torstar, said: "We are very pleased to have received consent from the regulator and believe the completion of this merger marks an important step forward for Torstar and for our registered defined benefit pension plan members".

About Torstar Corporation

Torstar Corporation is a broadly-based media company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TS.B). Its businesses include the Toronto Star, Canada's largest daily newspaper, six regional daily newspapers in Ontario including The Hamilton Spectator, and more than 80 weekly community newspapers in Ontario; flyer distribution services: and digital properties including thestar.com (with local editions in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Halifax), wheels.ca, toronto.com, save.ca, a number of regional online sites and eyeReturn Marketing. It also holds a majority interest in VerticalScope, a North American vertically-focused digital media company.

Torstar's news releases are available on the Internet at www.torstar.com.

SOURCE Torstar Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

03.12.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
03.12.19
Gold vielfältig unterstützt
03.12.19
Vontobel: derimail - Prämie beziehen statt Prämie bezahlen
03.12.19
Die Stimmung kippt
02.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
02.12.19
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
02.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
SMI im Plus – Schmolz + Bickenbach im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Prognosen für 2019: Diese Experten hatten im Rückblick recht
S+B-Aktie hebt ab: SIX nimmt Handel mit Schmolz + Bickenbach nach GV wieder auf
SMI schliesst nach Rekordhoch klar im Minus -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- DAX fällt letztlich unter 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit Aufschlägen
SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- US-Börsen verlieren -- DAX wieder unter 13'000er Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Hank Paulson: Zwangsdelisting chinesischer Unternehmen von US-Börsen hätte weitreichende Folgen
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktionäre kreuzen im Vorfeld der GV medial die Klingen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
ams-Aktie steigt: ams verfügt über gut 27 Prozent der OSRAM-Aktien
Tesla rückt erneut ins Visier der US-Börsenaufsicht SEC
November 2019: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- US-Börsen verlieren -- DAX wieder unter 13'000er Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Die unwägbare US-Handelspolitik belastete die Wall Street. Der heimische Aktienmarkt ist am Dienstag erneut deutlich abgesackt. Der DAX erholte sich etwas vom Schreck nach den jüngsten Trump-Äusserungen. Zudem ging es an den Märkten in Fernost überwiegend abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;