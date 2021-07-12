Torres Law Launches Torres Trade Advisory to Expand Solutions for Businesses Facing Complex Trade Law Compliance Issues

WASHINGTON and DALLAS, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping with its commitment to provide comprehensive export compliance support to U.S. and international companies, Torres Law, PLLC launched Torres Trade Advisory, an audit, risk, and trade compliance advisory firm.



"Torres Trade Advisory will allow us to boost our collaboration with companies across the industry," said Olga Torres, Founder and Managing Member of Torres Law, "working with them to resolve the broad range of legal and non-legal challenges they face on a daily basis: compliance with import laws, export controls, and economic sanctions, analyzing and mitigating risks, ensuring continuous operations around the globe, and more."



Torres Trade Advisory's guidance is focused on helping businesses respond to six distinct challenges:

Corporate Investigations and Due Diligence . Torres Trade Advisory will draw upon the extensive experience of Torres Law to help companies achieve regulatory legal compliance and manage risk: leading fraud and corporate investigations, guiding companies through the Voluntary Self-Disclosure process, conducting M&A compliance due diligence, and developing and implementing effective internal compliance programs.

. Torres Trade Advisory will draw upon the extensive experience of to help companies achieve regulatory legal compliance and manage risk: leading fraud and corporate investigations, guiding companies through the Voluntary Self-Disclosure process, conducting M&A compliance due diligence, and developing and implementing effective internal compliance programs. Operational Compliance . The advisory firm will provide short- and long-term operational assistance to help companies minimize business lifecycle disruptions with compliance specialists with extensive experience auditing compliance procedures, leading internal investigations, developing risk management strategies and processing improvement plans, and other business-critical issues.

. The advisory firm will provide short- and long-term operational assistance to help companies minimize business lifecycle disruptions with compliance specialists with extensive experience auditing compliance procedures, leading internal investigations, developing risk management strategies and processing improvement plans, and other business-critical issues. Political and Regulatory Developments . Torres Trade Advisory will help clients find certainty in an uncertain world with highly relevant global intelligence, economic insight, and innovative solutions that allow companies to navigate the maze of global regulatory challenges while anticipating – and overcoming – regulatory roadblocks.

. Torres Trade Advisory will help clients find certainty in an uncertain world with highly relevant global intelligence, economic insight, and innovative solutions that allow companies to navigate the maze of global regulatory challenges while anticipating – and overcoming – regulatory roadblocks. Customs Risks & Compliance . Torres Trade Advisory will provide peace of mind to clients across the full spectrum of customs risk and compliance issues: securing supply chains, meeting customs and import laws, satisfying government agency conditions and requirements, identifying red flags and threats, conducting import reviews, implementing comprehensive training programs, and more.

. Torres Trade Advisory will provide peace of mind to clients across the full spectrum of customs risk and compliance issues: securing supply chains, meeting customs and import laws, satisfying government agency conditions and requirements, identifying red flags and threats, conducting import reviews, implementing comprehensive training programs, and more. Cybersecurity Issues . Torres Trade Advisory will help businesses develop and implement defensive cybersecurity practices and procedures, assess risks, and identify cyber protection weaknesses, and allow for quick responses to malicious attacks, data breaches, and other incidents including coordination with relevant government regulatory agencies.

. Torres Trade Advisory will help businesses develop and implement defensive cybersecurity practices and procedures, assess risks, and identify cyber protection weaknesses, and allow for quick responses to malicious attacks, data breaches, and other incidents including coordination with relevant government regulatory agencies. Economic Sanctions & Export Controls. Our staff will guide businesses of all sizes through the constantly evolving patchwork of rules that govern trade across international borders, allowing our clients to meet head-on the challenges of doing business in today's global marketplace.

"We're excited to be able to broaden our support of our clients," said Torres. "Companies face export compliance issues every day that don't require legal guidance, and Torres Trade Advisory will help them respond to those challenges with appropriate solutions."



Torres Trade Advisory will have offices in Washington, D.C. and Dallas, Texas, and can be reached by phone at 877-977-9250 and via email at info@torrestradeadvisory.com. The company's website is www.torrestradeadvisory.com.



About Torres Trade Advisory



Torres Trade Advisory, Inc. is an international trade and national security advisory firm committed to guiding industry through the challenges of cross border transactions involving import laws, export controls, economic sanctions, foreign investment, forensic and litigation issues, global operations, and other regulatory matters.



Our team has long and varied experience solving audit, risk, and compliance problems as import and export managers, security facility officers, ITAR empowered officials, cybersecurity experts, trade attorneys and advisors, paralegals, and others.



