Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'803 0.4%  SPI 14'177 0.5%  Dow 35'548 0.4%  DAX 16'166 1.1%  Euro 0.9592 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4'371 0.5%  Gold 2'047 0.3%  Bitcoin 33'015 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8730 -0.5%  Öl 83.1 1.7% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Julius Bär10248496Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Bayer10367293Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101
Top News
Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert am Mittwochnachmittag
Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 verbucht am Mittwochnachmittag Zuschläge
Zuversicht in New York: Am Nachmittag Gewinne im NASDAQ Composite
Handel in New York: Dow Jones im Aufwind
"The Big Short"-Investor macht Tabula rasa: So hat Michael Burry im 3. Quartal 2023 investiert
Suche...
Mit Hebel traden 0% Kommission

Beter Bed Aktie [Valor: 2547483 / ISIN: NL0000339703]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.11.2023 20:15:00

Torqx declares offer for Beter Bed Holding unconditional; 95.14% of Shares now tendered or committed

finanzen.net zero Beter Bed-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Beter Bed
5.82 CHF -0.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

JOINT PRESS RELEASE

This is a joint press release by Beter Bed Holding N.V. ("Beter Bed Holding" or the "Company") and 959 B.V. (the "Offeror"), a company controlled by Torqx Capital Partners ("Torqx"). This joint press release is issued pursuant to the Article 16, paragraphs 1 and 2, Article 17 paragraph 1 and Article 4, paragraph 3 of the Netherlands Decree in Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft, the "Decree") in connection with the recommended public offer by the Offeror for all the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of the Company (the "Offer"). This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in the Company. Any offer is only made by means of the offer memorandum (the "Offer Memorandum"), dated 4 October 2023, approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM"). Terms not defined in this press release will have the meaning as set forth in the Offer Memorandum. This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful, including the United States.

Torqx declares offer for Beter Bed Holding unconditional; 95.14% of Shares now tendered or committed

  • A total of 95.14% of the Shares are now tendered or committed; 50.81% of the Shares have been tendered under the Offer and 44.33% of the Shares have been irrevocably committed to the Offeror.
  • All Offer Conditions have been satisfied or waived.
  • Torqx declares the Offer for Beter Bed Holding unconditional.
  • Settlement of the Offer will take place on 1 December 2023.
  • Remaining Shares can be tendered during the Post-Acceptance Period, commencing on 30 November 2023 and ending on 6 December 2023.
  • Delisting from Euronext Amsterdam will take place on 29 December 2023.

Uden, the Netherlands, 29 November 2023 – With reference to the joint press releases dated 10 July 2023 and 4 October 2023 and the Offer Memorandum, Beter Bed Holding – the Netherlands’ largest sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B – and Torqx Capital Partners ("Torqx”) are pleased to announce that Shares representing 95.14% of Beter Bed Holding's Outstanding Capital have been tendered under the Offer or have been irrevocably committed to the Offeror and that all other Offer Conditions have been satisfied. As a result, the Offeror declares the Offer unconditional (doet gestand). Shareholders who have not yet tendered their Shares may tender their Shares during the Post-Acceptance Period ending on 6 December 2023 at 17:40 hours CET.



For the full PDF of the press release, please click on the link under attachment.

Press photos can be downloaded here.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Beter Bed Holding NVShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Beter Bed Holding NVShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: SAP, Mercado Libre & BE Semiconductors & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: SAP, Mercado Libre & BE Semiconductors inkl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: SAP, Mercado Libre & BE Semiconductors & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:42 Bitcoin Kurs klettert gen 39.000 Dollar – die Gründe und Aussichten
09:40 Marktüberblick: RWE-Aktie im Aufwind
08:32 SMI gibt weiter nach
07:23 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – In einer engen Spanne
28.11.23 Julius Bär: 9.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ArcelorMittal
28.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
28.11.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: SAP, Mercado Libre & BE Semiconductors & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch
27.11.23 Georg Fischer greift zu
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'257.36 18.61 9ZSSMU
Short 11'451.47 13.67 3WSSMU
Short 11'877.07 8.85 OESSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'802.88 29.11.2023 17:31:16
Long 10'350.85 19.28 SSPM6U
Long 10'117.20 13.75 T1SSMU
Long 9'700.16 9.00 5SSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Novartis erhöht am Investorentag mittelfristiges Umsatzziel
Richemont-Aktie gewinnt: Richemont kommentiert Bericht über mögliches Going Private von Farfetch
ams-OSRAM-Aktie unter Druck: ams-OSRAM-CEO will finanzielle Basis für langfristigen Erfolg legen
Julius Bär-Aktie unter Druck: Julius Bär sollen SIGNA-Probleme bereits seit Monaten bekannt sein
Morgan Stanley-Experte glaubt an gute Aussichten für den Bitcoin
CoinShares: Darum könnte der Bitcoin bis auf 141.000 US-Dollar klettern
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger schiebt sich am Vormittag vor
Bayer-Aktie erneut deutlich tiefer: Bayer verkauft Hurdle-Test zur Messung des biologischen Alters - EU-Kommission erneuert Glyphosat-Zulassung
KBW-Analysten senken Daumen für Dividenden-Lieblinge UBS und Swiss Re
"Santa-Rally" könnte am heimischen Leitindex SMI vorübergehen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit