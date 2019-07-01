01.07.2019 06:00:00

Toronto's All-Girl Pop Group, Girl Pow-R, Supports the Hospital for Sick Children by Performing in the Funtastical Fundraiser

MARKHAM, Ontario, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Girl Pow-R, the Toronto based all-girl pop rock group, is set to perform in the Funtastical Fair fundraiser for SickKids Hospital's cancer research on May 11th. The group, composed of girls between the ages of 10 and 17, came together in 2017 with the goal of inspiring young girls around the globe.

"Too often, young people are influenced by the thoughts and life experiences of singers and musicians who are in their late teens and their 20's. It's time to give young people an alternative to these messages," said Dawn Van Dam, the group's manager.

Since its inception the group has been vocal in its support of different social causes, going as far as releasing their debut single (back in November of 2017) during Ontario's Bullying Awareness and Prevention Week (during which the girls spoke at the anti-bullying forum held at Cardinal Ambrozic Catholic High School). The Funtastical Fair came as the latest opportunity for the ladies to do some good.

"I'm super excited for the Funtastical Fair; Girl Pow-R can't wait to perform to support SickKids," said Chloe, one of the group's youngest members.

"I'm so excited to be performing at this amazing event," said Maya, another member of the group, "when I was sick I know SickKids did everything they could to make me feel better and there are kids just like me at SickKids right now who can use the [fundraiser's] money to get better."

The Festival will take place from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM (EDT) in the Markham Fairgrounds, and will feature family centric activities, with food trucks, raffles, "fun zones" for the children, and live performances from Girl Pow-R and other marquee performers. All proceeds will go toward the Toronto Hospital for Sick Children to aid in the research and treatment of children's cancer.

EVENT TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE
*Purchases made prior to May 1st qualify for a raffle to win a Mark Lash Pearl Necklace.

The Funtastical Fair Fundraiser
May 11th, 10:00 AM5:00 PM (EDT)
https://www.funtastical.ca/

Girl Pow-R
http://www.girl-pow-r.com/
https://www.instagram.com/girl_pow_r/

About Girl Pow-R:
Girl Pow-R seeks to inspire young girls around the world with catchy pop rock music and the message of female empowerment. With an all-girl lineup aged 10-17, Girl Pow-R hopes to provide an age appropriate alternative to the often mature content and themes of popular artists in their 20s and 30s. It's the group's goal to embrace diversity, promote social causes and positivity, and help ladies around the world transition from childhood to adulthood.

Girl Pow-R - Dancing Toward a Better World!

 

SOURCE Girl Pow-R

