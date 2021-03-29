SMI 11’090 -0.2%  SPI 14’031 0.0%  Dow 33’188 0.4%  DAX 14’818 0.5%  Euro 1.1051 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’883 0.4%  Gold 1’710 -1.2%  Bitcoin 54’199 3.5%  Dollar 0.9391 0.0%  Öl 64.9 0.9% 

29.03.2021 21:02:00

Toronto Stock Exchange, Linamar Corporation, C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Linda Hasenfratz, CEO, Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR), shares her company's story in aninterview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange.  Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment.  To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR)

Linamar Corp. makes powertrains and drivelines for vehicle and power generation markets and operates under two business segments: Transportation and Industrial. In its Transportation segment, the company develops and manufactures precision metallic components, modules and systems used in vehicles and power generation machines. The Industrial segment is focused on mobile industrial equipment, including aerial work platforms and telehandlers. Linamar generates the majority of its revenue in its Transportation segment. The three largest customers account for nearly half of total revenue. For more information visit: http://www.linamar.com/ 

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:43 Vontobel: Angepasstes Produktangebot auf Ether
15:51 EU-Emissionshandel: Grünes Investment der speziellen Art
14:49 Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV
09:30 SMI - das Rekordhoch rückt immer näher
26.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
25.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc, Facebook Inc
mehr

https://youtu.be/7RaE8YYE76M

Die Ereignisse rund um den US-Hedgefonds Archegos Capital sorgen für fallende Kurse bei den Banken. Grundsätzlich ist der Markt jedoch weiterhin im Aufwind. Erfahren Sie mehr dazu im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Credit Suisse warnt wegen US-Kunden vor erheblichen Belastungen
Fondsmanager warnt vor Platzen der Tesla-Blase
Relief-Aktie + 21 Prozent: Partner NeuroRx meldet positive Studiendaten für Corona-Mittel Aviptadil
Umfrage zeigt: Australier setzen lieber auf Bitcoin als auf Gold
ABB und Amazon Web Services arbeiten an Lösungen für E-Fahrzeugflotten - ABB-Aktie unter Druck
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Dow Jones knapp im Plus -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX zeitweise mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Fed-Chef Powell: Der Bitcoin kann den US-Dollar nicht ersetzen
Technische Panne bei Krypto-Börse erlaubte Kauf von Bitcoin mit Mega-Preisabschlag
J&J liefert bis zu 400 Millionen COVID-19-Impfstoffdosen nach Afrika - Aktie gewinnt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit