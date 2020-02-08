08.02.2020 08:30:00

Toronto Poor Boy Drops Music Video for "Karma" Ahead of Single Release

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of the release of his hard-hitting single "Karma", Toronto Poor Boy is back at it again with a captivating and thought-provoking music video for the same song. It's bound to shake up Toronto Poor Boy fans everywhere.

"I think it's funny how karma comes back around" sings Toronto Poor Boy in the release of his new music video. His unique life experiences make for both honest and dynamic music.

Toronto Poor Boy's music video provides more than just eye-catching visuals for his song "Karma". He showcases the hardships and challenges that he has faced, all of which have made him "comfortable with all walks of life."

The song's Karma video shows Toronto Poor Boy in scenes of brutality and assault. He captures the theme of violence, poverty, and substance abuse, all of which have impacted the singer personally. He sings "I only want to make money so I can make it out," making it clear that his circumstances were painful to deal with.

A self-proclaimed complex artist, Toronto Poor Boy's music is very much a reflection of his multi-faceted identity. He says that "he's very much those two people…not innocent or bad" but that both parts of him exist simultaneously.

Toronto Poor Boy cleverly blends hip hop with rock and reggae, creating his own unique sound. Having been born into poverty in Jamaica, and later coming to Canada, the musician has been able to use his music to create his own success.

He is no ordinary musician, and it's his mission to save hip hop from what it has become. He manipulates his voice to push the boundaries of ordinary music. Toronto Poor Boy has a raw gritty creative sound, as well as hilarious comedy skits in between his music, to keep listeners entertained.

Ultimately, it's Toronto Poor Boy's goal to inspire those in his community through his soul-bearing music.

Listen to "Karma" on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8hL2RX5xeVE

For more information, please contact:
Dawn Van Dam
President and CEO of Canyon Entertainment Group
info@canyonentertainmentgroup.com

SOURCE Canyon Entertainment Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
07.02.20
Coronavirus hat Rohstoffmärkte doch noch im Griff
07.02.20
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11.000 Punkten
07.02.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kehrt in Abwärtstrendkanal ein / LafargeHolcim – Droht ein langfristiger Kursrückgang?
06.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Coronavirus: Roche, Novartis und Co. müssen den Betrieb in China vorübergehend einstellen
Credit Suisse-Aktie leicht erholt: Credit Suisse ernennt Gottstein zum CEO - Thiam tritt zum 14.2. zurück
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
EMS-CHEMIE trotz Umsatzrückgang mit Gewinnplus - Aktie dämmt Verluste ein
Tesla und Bitcoin: Diese Ähnlichkeiten erkennt Krypto-Experte Novogratz
Analyst Acampora warnt vor längst überfälliger Marktkorrektur
SPD unterstützt grünen Vorschlag von 10.000 Euro Wind-Abgabe
Hedgefonds Elliott baut Softbank-Anteil aus und erhöht Druck
Zweite Schweizer Gemeinde gestattet Steuerzahlungen in Bitcoin
T-Mobile meldet Gewinnsprung - Aktie freundlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die heimischen sowie die deutsche Börse gaben am Freitag nach. An der Wall Street zogen sich Anleger zurück. An Asiens Börsen kam es vor dem Wochenende zu Gewinnmitnahmen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;