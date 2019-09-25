25.09.2019 01:54:00

Toronto Communications Tech Firm Mass Minority makes AdWeek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies list

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Mass Minority, a leading communications technology company, announced today that it was recognized by AdWeek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies on September 23rd in New York. Honored alongside some of the best agencies in the world, Mass Minority ranked 29th overall and placed 6th for the category of Top 10 Global Agencies.

Mass Minority's Executive Team: (left to right) Jeremy Chrystman, Christine McArthur, Jack Perone, Brett Channer, Gary Holme, Julie Myers. (CNW Group/Mass Minority Inc.)

"We are delighted to see ourselves on the list with such amazing leading-edge companies who have embraced the changing dynamics of advertising. The technology we have invested in clearly is paying off, as our clients realize the benefits of squeezing unbiased, objective insight and direction out of their marketing channels to improve the performance of their overall marketing investment," said Brett Channer, CEO of Mass Minority.

The AdWeek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies honours organizations large and small from all over the world whose industry presence is on the rise. AdWeek celebrates the future of advertising by recognizing 100 agencies that are reaching new heights and revolutionizing the ad world in every category.

Mass Minority celebrates this prestigious award on the heels of the launch of its Brand Advantage Monitor (BAM). It's a first-of-its-kind patented technology created to help brands understand the full impact of a campaign's effectiveness in real time.

Channer went on to say, "We believe BAM is at the centre of what is attracting clients to us. We are having fun fusing math, science and creativity together to bring certainty to creativity. It is hard work but refreshing to have discussions around facts instead of opinions, because it's facts that will drive better in-market creative performance."

For the full list of agencies recognized, click here.

About Mass Minority:
Mass Minority is a data analytics communications company that combines data mining, data brokerage and analytics to create unique patented data products. Mass Minority consists of three operating divisions and offers a range of services that include Mass Minority Media & Technologies, Mass Minority content productions for a digital age and a full-service agency driven to bring certainty to creativity. Mass Minority was founded by CEO Brett Channer in June 2015 with limited private shares ownership.

About AdWeek:
Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of more than 6 million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their job better.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toronto-communications-tech-firm-mass-minority-makes-adweek-100-fastest-growing-agencies-list-300924760.html

SOURCE Mass Minority Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

24.09.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
24.09.19
Zunehmende Nachfrage- und nachlassende Angebotssorgen belasten Ölpreise
24.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Teva mit europäischer 45% Barriere
24.09.19
SMI fällt wieder unter 10.000 Punkte
23.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Vifor Pharma AG, Tecan Group AG, Lonza Group AG
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zum Franken merklich nachgibt - Franken gesucht
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk zum inspirierendsten Unternehmenslenker der Tech-Branche gewählt
Was Chinas neue Kryptowährung für den Yuan bedeuten könnte
Thomas Cook beantragt Insolvenz - Gewerkschaft macht Regierung verantwortlich - Aktie ausgesetzt
Kuros-Aktie schiesst mehr als 50 Prozent hoch: Kuros gibt vollständige Markteinführung von MagnetOs bekannt
Meyer Burger stellt sich gegen Wahl eines Sentis-Vertreters in den VR - Meyer Burger-Aktie fällt
US-Börsen nahezu unverändert -- SMI rutscht bis zum Handelsende ab -- DAX knickt ein -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Einige Hedgefonds könnten anscheinend an Thomas-Cook-Pleite kräftig verdienen
Payment-Aktien im Check: Lohnt sich die Aktie von Adyen, Square oder Wirecard mehr?
Wall Street letztlich mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Markt wies am Dienstag keine klare Tendenz aus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich letztlich leichter. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit negativen Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB