Torneio CrossFit Brasil will be held for the 10th time

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brazilian CrossFit elite have a date next month. From September 5 to 8 in Sorocaba, São Paulo, TCB, formerly Torneo CrossFit Brasil, will hold its tenth tournament, gathering together the most highly conditioned athletes in the country in competitions that will demand the maximum physical and mental effort of every participant. For the second time the modern Sorocaba Arena is the stage for TCB 2019. Tickets to experience the emotions of the tournament up close and personal will be on sale through the official site http://tcboficial.com.br/.

Torneio CrossFit Brasil is the largest and most important national competition of its type. This year's tournament will have the participation of 324 athletes (48 more than in 2018) in competitions divided into male and female, with events in six categories: Teen (14 to 17 years old), Elite (any age), Master 35-39, Master 40-44, Master 45+ and Teams (mixed four-person teams formed by athletes from the Elite division). Six Super Selections for the event will travel the country in June and July, with 1,504 event participants trying to qualify as one of the best of the best to dispute this year's title.

The most highly conditioned athletes in the country will be vying for the top spot on the podium at TCB 2019. The current four-time champion of the event in the Elite male category, Anderon Primo, will be competing for the first time for the Team title, with the strong CrossFit Bauru club. Three-time winner Francisco Javier, known as Chiquinho, is confirmed for the competition, and is in the fight to become a four-time champion. Thainã Beraldo, from Presidente Prudente, São Paulo, promises to be another standout, after winning first place overall in the classifying rounds in Viçosa, Pedro Martins, and is another strong candidate for the title. Also from São Paulo, André Sanches, third place in the last two tournaments, and Guilherme Domingues, from Rio Grande do Sul and who was fourth in the general selection rounds, promise to be in the running for the top podium spot.

In female Elites, the competition promises to be more intense than in any other year, highlighting three women from Rio de Janeiro who are fighting for the unprecedented title of the most-fit woman in the country: Thatianne Freitas and Nathalia Mencari of Vittoria CrossFit, and Thais Nunes of CrossFit Posto9. Brazilian Marina Ramos of Brave Herd CrossFit is the only athlete who could become a two-time champion, following her win in 2013. Other strong candidates for the title come from São Paulo, from CrossFit Moema: Karime Ferrari and Vivian Aiello, who placed 5th and 7th in the Overall Ranking of the classifying rounds, and from Guarujá, Priscila Horvath, who placed 6th in the Overall Ranking. Renata Pimentel, from Ceará, was the first Brazilian athlete to compete in the Female Elite category at the CrossFit Games, and Susana Etto, who this year was the seventh-best athlete in the category of Master 35-39 years, are also in the hunt for first place.

Leonardo Lima, of CrossFit Canal in Espírito Santo, also competed in Worlds in the Master Category 50-54; he is confirmed for the competition and will be striving to be a three-time champion in TCB's Master Category 45+.

The efforts of the top three in each category will be very well compensated. In addition to trophies and medals, the event will distribute more than R$ 150,000.00 (one hundred and fifty thousand reais) in prizes. Torneio CrossFit Brasil is organized by CrossFit Brasil and Eta! Comunicação e Eventos, and has gold sponsorship from Gladius Equipment and Hopper Nutrition, as well as co-sponsorships from Aubicon, CrossX, FourMixx, Ultrawod, Powered By Coffee, Burpee Brasil, RokBox Fitness, Triple Under and Grupo Petrópolis.

Entry will be free on Thursday, September 5, and tickets for the other days will be available at the event's official site.

About Torneio CrossFit Brasil

Torneio CrossFit Brasil is the largest and most important CrossFit competition in the country, with prizes exceeding R$ 150,000.00 (one hundred and fifty thousand reais). Created in 2010, and including CrossFit athletes from every state, TCB has grown, become professional, and it has already put on nine tournaments, with the tenth scheduled for September 5-8, 2019, in the city of Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, gathering together the best physically conditioned Brazilian athletes.

SOURCE Torneio CrossFit Brasil