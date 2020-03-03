Tornado Victims: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents impacted by the tornado and severe storms that slammed Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning.

Tens of thousands of residents are without power and many homes and businesses sustained damages when the weather moved through the state. A number of lives were lost.

"Many of our neighbors are facing devastation and a long road of clean-up and recovery," said Jeff Porter, U-Haul Company of Nashville president. "Some people may need a secure place to stow their belongings in the coming days. We are able to help by making our facilities available at no cost for one month."

U-Haul Company of Nashville has made three stores available to offer the disaster relief assistance program. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hillwood Plaza

3741 Annex Ave.

Nashville, TN 37209

(615) 356-2550

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Nashville

506 Fesslers Lane

Nashville, TN 37210

(615) 736-5231

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Mt Juliet

14535 Lebanon Road

Old Hickory, TN 37138

(615) 754-6246

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 22,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

