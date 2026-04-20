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Rivian Automotive Aktie 114120717 / US76954A1034

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21.04.2026 00:16:56

Tornado Damages Rivian Illinois Plant, No Injuries Reported

Rivian Automotive
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(RTTNews) - Over the weekend, a tornado hit part of Rivian Automotive's manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois, causing damage to a building used for storing parts and logistics for its upcoming R2 vehicle, according to CEO RJ Scaringe.

In a note to employees, Scaringe mentioned that while the tornado impacted the plant directly, it was a relief to report that there were no injuries. The damaged building, referred to as Building 2, is currently closed while inspections are carried out. Luckily, other operations, including assembly lines, are still running as planned.

The affected area is important for the production of the R2, a key new model set to launch this spring. Scaringe added that they expect to get operations in that section back up and running later this week.

This incident happened during what the National Weather Service called a "significant tornado outbreak" in the upper Midwest, with tornadoes near the facility rated as EF1 and winds reaching about 100 mph.

Photos circulating online showed noticeable damage to the roof of the building and at least one wall. Rivian stated that their top priority is the safety of employees and supporting the local team as recovery efforts move forward.