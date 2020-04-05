|
TorkLaw Now Taking COVID-19 Business Interruption Insurance Denial Cases
IRVINE, Calif., April 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TorkLaw is now accepting COVID-19 Business Interruption Insurance Claim Denial cases on behalf of businesses who have had valid insurance claims denied by their insurance companies.
Many States and local governments have mandated non-essential businesses to close down, preventing businesses from operating. In addition, many areas have restrictions to limit crowd size and halt businesses such as restaurants and bars. Owners and operators of many such businesses are filing claims against their business interruption insurance to cover their losses.
"Business owners and operators have reported insurance companies are denying valid COVID-19-related business interruption policy claims," said TorkLaw founder Reza Torkzadeh. "My firm is ready to help anyone dealing with COVID-19 business interruption or bad faith insurance practices."
Commercial business insurance policyholders may have valid claims for losses related to the coronavirus pandemic if their policy's declaration page for coverage language such as:
- Business Interruption
- Business Disruption
- Contingent Business Interruption
- Civil Authority
- Government-ordered closure
- Lost or Restricted Access
- Loss of Ingress / Egress
- All Risk
- Open Perils
- Special Perils
Effective immediately, TorkLaw is welcoming calls from any business owners or operators who have been impacted by COVID-19, or who feel that their business interruption insurance claim was denied unfairly. Interested parties can visit https://bit.ly/torklaw-covid19 for more information, or call 888.845.9696 for a free, no-obligation consultation.
