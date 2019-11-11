Tork Launches New Cleaning Management Software For Smarter Cleaning Routines

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tork, an Essity brand and the leading global brand in workplace hygiene, is entering the software industry by releasing one of the market's most advanced cleaning management software—Digital Cleaning Plans. The cleaning management software includes functions for planning, communication, administration and follow-up and can be used by both mid-size and small-scale cleaning companies. With Digital Cleaning Plans, cleaning companies are offered the opportunity to experience a more efficient way of working, which simplifies cleaners' tasks.

"We stepped into the software industry as we saw the need for an easily available digital cleaning solution. With Tork Digital Cleaning Plans, we give management the tools they need to take control of their operations and to use their time and resources in smarter ways," said Anna Kὄnigson Koopmans, Marketing Director Commercial and Public Interest at Essity.

For managers, there are several advantages with the new software, including the ability to schedule and delegate tasks. The software also enables easy reporting for accurate follow-up to clients. The result is better fulfillment of service level agreements and satisfied clientele.

Improved staff communications

With clear, always-available instructions and guidance within the software, Tork Digital Cleaning Plans enables improved communications among cleaners and between cleaning staff and management. With the software, cleaning staff can quickly and easily troubleshoot issues and report problems to management by communicating and uploading images directly into the program.

Digital Cleaning Plans also simplifies the introduction of new staff and handovers between staff members during shift changes.

"We have been eager to create a service specifically for cleaning staff who are integral to the results that are delivered to venue clients and visitors. By helping their daily work operate more efficiently, we'll not only be able to boost results, but also mitigate any cleaning issues before they arise," said Kὄnigson Koopmans.

Digital Cleaning Plans is the first step in digitizing cleaning operations, and even more value can be achieved when using them in conjunction with data-driven cleaning services from Tork, such as Tork EasyCube, a network of sensor-equipped dispensers that alert facility management of exactly when and where cleaning needs occur.

Learn more about Digital Cleaning Plans from Tork and download the software for free at torkusa.com/digitalcleaning.

Media Contact

Matt Longo

Weber Shandwick

mlongo@webershandwick.com

About Tork: The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissue, soap, napkins, wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity, and a committed partner to customers in over 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit www.torkusa.com.

About Essity: Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company dedicated to improving well-being through products and solutions, essentials for everyday life. The name Essity stems from the words essentials and necessities. Our sustainable business model creates value for people and nature. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa. Essity has about 47,000 employees and net sales in 2018 amounted to approximately $13.7 billion. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at www.essity.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tork-launches-new-cleaning-management-software-for-smarter-cleaning-routines-300954954.html

SOURCE Tork, an Essity brand