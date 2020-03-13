Torchlight Caregiver Support Added to CVS Health's Point Solutions Management Service

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Torchlight's Technology-Based, Data Informed, Human Supported Solutions Help Solve a Wide Range of Family Caregiving Challenges

Torchlight has just announced that it has been added as a new health and well-being solution to CVS Health's Point Solutions Management service. Torchlight is the first caregiver-support benefit available on Point Solutions Management for the company's pharmacy benefit management (PBM) clients that provides real-time access to the strategies and solutions modern caregivers need most. With a user-friendly digital platform and team of expert advisors, Torchlight goes beyond traditional family caregiving benefits. Its decision-support tools, caregiving knowledge base, and human expertise come together to help reduce stress and enhance outcomes for families and their sponsoring organizations.

After a rigorous review and evaluation process, CVS Health added Torchlight, along with four other key health and wellness industry vendors, to join its Point Solutions Management - a full-service offering that enables the company's PBM clients to seamlessly evaluate, contract, and manage third-party healthcare point solutions to help maximize their benefits programs while minimizing associated spend.

Torchlight is a leading, scalable solution that can support and guide caregivers through the complexities of educational, financial, social, health, and other demands related to caring for a loved one, no matter the age, stage, or concern.

"This announcement about our relationship with CVS Health further validates that caregiver support is now a must-have benefit for leading employers and member organizations. Stress around caregiving issues – from supporting a child with behavioral issues to managing an out-of-state parent's declining health – often causes negative repercussions for millions of caregivers in the U.S., such as decreased productivity, time away from work, and physical and mental health issues," said Adam Goldberg, Torchlight Founder and CEO. "Torchlight helps resolve day-to-day family caregiving challenges which, in turn, helps employees reduce stress, improve outcomes, and lead happier, healthier, more productive lives."

"We're thankful for the opportunity to work with CVS Health. This collaboration allows us to take on the U.S. Caregiving Crisis, together, at the greatest scale," Goldberg added.

Torchlight underwent a comprehensive evaluation, including a review of available clinical, safety, IT and data security information. A team of CVS Health clinicians also tested the solution to ensure it meets high standards and provides a quality end-user experience. Moving forward, Point Solutions Management also enables benefits verification through real-time and ongoing monitoring of Torchlight.

