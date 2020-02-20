TopDevz Named Most Disruptive Tech Company of the Year

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TopDevz, one of America's fastest-growing software development companies, today announced that it has been highlighted as one of the "Most Disruptive Tech Companies of the Year 2019" by IndustryWired Magazine.

Those included on the distinguished list of the Most Disruptive Tech Companies earn a spot by generating revolutionary products that have a significant impact on daily life. TopDevz has excelled in 2019 by offering software solutions designed by elite-level developers, designers, project managers and QA testers in the United States and Canada. TopDevz has excelled in the design of its own suite of products developed specifically for software development initiatives, from recruiting technologies to day-to-day operations management.

Ashkan Rajaee, Founder and CEO of TopDevz, is thrilled about the achievement and credits of his amazing team. "I think the single, most influential factor in our business' success is the willingness and ability of my team: the team's eagerness to take on different roles and projects and really putting in an effort to make that role and project a success. Our team is dedicated to developing the best technology for our customers."

IndustryWired Magazine, a brand of Stravium Intelligence, covers innovative technology companies who are on the cutting edge of reshaping our world. The issue highlights companies' unique value propositions and emphasizes the executives who have worked diligently, making their disruptive technology impossible to ignore. IndustryWired magazine is a dependable resource that provides insights, analytics, and opinions from business leaders, C-suites, founders, and entrepreneurs.

About TopDevz:

TopDevz is one of America's fastest-growing professional services companies offering software development by elite-level developers, designers, project managers and QA testers in the United States and Canada. TopDevz is a national company serving both Fortune 500 companies and small- to medium-sized companies in almost every major industry in the North American market. TopDevz provides top resources at an attractive price point and provides monthly agreements so clients don't get locked into long-term contracts that complex software projects on a temporary timeline. TopDevz has received prestigious awards such as the Top 10 Software Development Companies , 30 Best CEOs of the Year and CIO Top 20 Mobile Application Companies .

Tribe Builder Media

Kristen Shea

press@tribebuildermedia.com

929-367-8993

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topdevz-named-most-disruptive-tech-company-of-the-year-301007692.html

SOURCE TopDevz