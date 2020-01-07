Top User Experience Agencies of 2020, According To DesignRush Report

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Research shows that up to 70 percent of online businesses fail because of a badly designed user interface, while only 55 percent of companies currently do any sort of UX testing.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, identified the best user experience agencies to help businesses find partners who design and create highly-functional websites, mobile apps and online platforms.

The top user experience agencies are:

1. PSDtoWPService.com

Dedicated to WordPress development, PSDtoWPService.com has more than 7 years of experience in web development and Wordpress. They create SEO-friendly blogs, lead-generating land pages, business-oriented eCommerce websites and convert PSD files into responsive Wordpress websites.

https://psdtowpservice.com/

2. Neuron

Neuron is a San Francisco-based UX, product design and branding agency working at the intersection of design, technology and strategy to create award-winning digital products. Neuron portfolio includes companies such as Ford Models, Vivint Home Security and General Motors.

https://www.neuronux.com/

3. UX studio

UX studio is a website design agency working on user experience design (UX) for websites, mobile and desktop apps. From research and prototyping to usability testing, they design and create user experience based on the client's needs. They worked with many global clients from San Francisco to Berlin and Shanghai, ready to adapt to cross-cultural environments.

https://uxstudioteam.com/

4. Studio Red

StudioRed is a design firm specializing in connected product experience. By developing the hardware and UX/UI together they focus on creating products that interact seamlessly and have an engaging user experience. Through cohesive design, they bridge the gap between physical and digital products.

https://studiored.com/

5. SeaLab Design Agency

SeaLab provides a wide variety of custom digital product design services, from concept to solution. Founded in 2014 and based in Austin, Texas, SeaLab is a design agency specializing in all things digital product design.

http://sealab.design/

SOURCE DesignRush