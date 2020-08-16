+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
16.08.2020 19:10:00

Top Tips That Will Help Drivers Obtain A More Affordable Car Insurance Premium

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents several tips for drivers that want to pay low-cost car insurance.

For more info and free car insurance quotes online. visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/tips-on-lowering-car-insurance-costs/

Car insurance is getting more expensive with each year that passes. In order to keep the car insurance costs under control, or even lower them, drivers can follow the next tips:

  • Adjust the deductibles. Drivers can lower their premiums by agreeing to pay more money out of their pocket if they have to make a claim. However, make sure to have the agreed sum available anytime.
  • Apply for low mileage discount. One important factor that insurance companies take into account when they determine an insurance premium is how much the car is driven. Retired persons, people who work from home or mainly use public transportation should check if they are eligible for a low-mileage discount.
  • Consider dropping full coverage for old cars. When a car hits a certain age, keeping full coverage will make the insured overpay. The value of a vehicle is constantly decreasing with each year that passes. Usually, when a car is 10 years or older, its market value has sufficiently decreased to make full coverage useless.
  • Combine policies under the same carrier. Drivers can qualify for significant discounts if they combine homeowner insurance with car insurance at the same insurance company.
  • Consider usage-based insurance. Drivers should consider allowing a small telematics device to be installed in their vehicles. If a driver has good driving habits, he will be rewarded with consistent discounts.
  • Check discounts. Policyholders should ask their insurance agents if they are eligible for additional discounts, like good driver discount, no-claim discount, loyalty discount, and many other types of discounts.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

SOURCE Compare-autoinsurance.org

