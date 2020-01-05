Top Strategies For Getting Cheap Car Insurance Premiums

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog post that presents successful strategies for getting cheap car insurance

Set higher deductible levels. Collision and comprehensive coverage require deductibles before paying the claim. A high deductible means more financial responsibility and lower premiums. The trick here is to find a deductible that can be easily paid when making a claim.

Avoid buying useless medical coverage. Buying PIP and Medicare car coverage is not crucial if the policyholder has a solid health insurance plan. Just buy the minimum PIP if required by the state.

Make a list of all available discounts provided by the insurer. Each insurance company provides a series of discounts. Ask an insurance representative to provide a list of available discounts and prerequisites for each of them. The most common discounts include low mileage, safety gear, multi-car insurance, loyalty, and no-claim bonus.

Notify the insurance provider about major life changes. The insurance company may not be aware that some major aspects in the client's life have changed. Getting married, working from home and retiring is very influential for insurance premiums.

