Top Rated Technology Franchise, TeamLogic IT, Opens 200th Location

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeamLogic IT, a franchise network of managed IT services providers, is pleased to announce the recent opening of its 200th location. The office, located in Denver, Colorado, is owned and operated by Tim and Claudia Pillow.

"The momentum of our nationwide network of IT Managed Service Providers (MSPs) helped us achieve this exciting milestone," said Dan Shapero, president of TeamLogic IT. "I am extremely proud of the accomplishments of our local and knowledgeable franchisees that fuel the growth of our business every day." For 2019, network-wide sales growth for TeamLogic IT franchises will be 27%.

"We are excited to be part of this nationwide network of managed service providers (MSPs) and are looking forward to working with companies in the metro Denver area to provide them with exceptional IT services and support," said Tim Pillow. Tim has more than 20 years of software, hardware and professional services sales and operations leadership in the Cloud, IT and telecommunications industries. His expertise includes officer-level roles driving major growth in enterprise and carrier markets for both public and privately held companies.

TeamLogic IT's recent growth plan incorporates targeting entrepreneurs in both urban and suburban communities, which has created a synergy among franchise owners who often team up to provide a hub of advice, input and technical support to shared clients, further raising the brand's profile while also boosting the revenues and client count of TeamLogic IT franchise owners in the area.

Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya, Inc., said, "We recently honored TeamLogic IT as the fastest growing MSP in our partner network. This additional milestone for them confirms the growth trajectory they are on and we look forward to furthering our partnership across even more offices within their network."

Further validating TeamLogic IT's reputation as a leading technology company are the following notable recognitions:



Kaseya honored the company as the fastest growing MSP in the industry.

Forbes Magazine ranked the company as the 4th best franchise to buy in the low investment category in its 2019 list of Best Franchises to Buy, compiled in collaboration with FRANdata.

Channel Futures ranked the company as one of the leading MSPs in the world in its MSP501 listing. TeamLogic IT has ranked in this prestigious list for six consecutive years.

Entrepreneur magazine ranked the company in its list of 500 top franchises.

About TeamLogic IT

TeamLogic IT is a national provider of technology solutions that businesses rely on for best-in-class managed IT services. Local offices provide companies of all sizes with the IT support they need to minimize downtime and improve productivity. Services include proactive cybersecurity protection, cloud computing, backup and disaster recovery and business continuity. With 200 independently owned and operated locations across North America, TeamLogic IT fills the void in the marketplace for a trusted technology advisor.

The TeamLogic IT franchise opportunity appeals to entrepreneurial executives with experience in technology, business and sales management. Interested parties are encouraged to visit http://www.teamlogicfranchising.com.

