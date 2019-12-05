05.12.2019 14:45:00

Top Rated Local® Reveals Annual List of Highest Rated Businesses in Texas

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rated Local® is excited to release their annual list of the highest-rated businesses in Texas. These businesses have been shown to have an outstanding Rating Score™. The Rating Score™ system in Top Rated Local analyzes reviews from customers to gain better insights into the quality and service of each business as rated by the consumer.

The 2019 list boasts businesses from all over Texas, across all different industries.

Alan Murphy Salon out of Houston earned the top spot on the top 100 list, earning an impressive Rating Score of 100.00 with 3,767 reviews across seven verified review sites, and an average star rating of 4.97/5.

"Winning a Top Rated Local award is a true acknowledgment of exceptional customer service, as it directly reflects the opinions of the customers. I congratulate the Texas businesses who made the list on this significant achievement," said JB Kellogg, co-founder of Top Rated Local.

The total number of verified review sites, average overall star rating a business has on those sites, and the total number of ratings/reviews they have posted on those sites all play a role in the overall Rating Score calculation. The more ratings/reviews a business has posted on verified review sites for a high average overall star rating, the higher the Rating Score. The highest possible Rating Score is 100.

Together, the 2019 award winners in Texas have an average Rating Score of 98.79 and an average star rating of 4.92. Among the 1,235,181 businesses listed on Top Rated Local, the average Rating Score is 69.11 and the average star rating is 4.24, making the 2019 Top Rated Local award winners in Texas an extremely impressive group. The full list of 2019 award winners can be found at https://www.topratedlocal.com/awards/region/texas/year/2019

About Top Rated Local®
Top Rated Local is a place for consumers to view the highest rated businesses in the area, read reviews of the businesses from multiple online sources, and see the overall rating score of the businesses. Consumers can also review and rate businesses from the same interface. This allows consumers to quickly and confidently find the truly Top Rated Local businesses in their area.

Top Rated Local is built upon five pillars of the customer experience (quality, value, timeliness, experience, and satisfaction) and is created to empower both businesses and consumers. The system captures the overall customer experience and is unlike anything on the market.

This system was built to solve the everyday problems that local businesses face. Fake reviews, competitor reviews, slanderous comments, blackmail, and acts of interference of business from competition can maliciously and fictitiously represent a business online. Top Rated Local is a place where true customer experiences can be captured at the time of service, a system that allows for true customer identification, and a description of what that experience was like for that customer and business.

Top Rated Local Media Contact:
Farra Lanzer,
970-541-3284
230448@email4pr.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-rated-local-reveals-annual-list-of-highest-rated-businesses-in-texas-300969860.html

SOURCE Top Rated Local®

