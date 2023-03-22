SMI 10'793 1.4%  SPI 14'117 1.2%  Dow 32'561 1.0%  DAX 15'195 1.8%  Euro 0.9934 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'182 1.5%  Gold 1'941 -1.9%  Bitcoin 25'861 0.3%  Dollar 0.9220 0.0%  Öl 75.1 1.8% 
TAL Education Group Aktie [Valor: 11869921 / ISIN: US8740801043]
22.03.2023 01:15:00

TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages TAL Education Group Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - TAL

TAL Education Group
5.88 USD 5.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) resulting from allegations that TAL Education may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased TAL Education securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3137 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 14, 2023, Seeking Alpha published an article entitled "TAL Education, Chinese ed-tech stocks slump on crackdown fears." The article discussed how "Chinese media reports indicated the company may have flouted government regulations." In addition, the article stated "TAL subsidiary Xueersi restarted courses that run counter to conventions put in place by Xi Jinping's Common Prosperity drive. Specifically, courses were restarted in subjects like mathematics and English under the guise of permitted tutoring outside of core subjects. Under the 'Double Reduction Policy', tutoring in core subjects must be offered as a strictly non-profit business."

On this news, TAL Education's American depositary shares (ADS) price fell 10% to close at $6.12 per ADS on March 14, 2023.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions.  Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-ranked-rosen-law-firm-encourages-tal-education-group-investors-to-inquire-about-securities-class-action-investigation--tal-301777963.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

