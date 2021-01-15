SMI 10’897 0.4%  SPI 13’511 0.2%  Dow 30’683 -1.0%  DAX 13’821 -1.2%  Euro 1.0757 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’607 -0.9%  Gold 1’836 -0.6%  Bitcoin 32’376 -7.0%  Dollar 0.8896 0.2%  Öl 55.3 -2.1% 
15.01.2021 16:10:00

Top-Ranked Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research Partners with USDA Organic CBD Company, First Crop

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research is pleased to announce their new partnership with Santa Fe-based First Crop. Collaboration is a core value of the Love Foundation. Love Foundation CEO, Christopher Clinton Conway, believes "When you work together, you can create something bigger and more successful than if you just worked alone." Adding, "Our innovative cross-sector partnerships provide goodwill, awareness and financial benefits." This partnership is the Foundation's first move into the CBD space.

First Crop is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people and planet including those with a breast cancer diagnosis. CBD usage as a form of pain management is quickly gaining popularity especially among those in cancer treatment as well as survivors. According to Healthline, "CBD may help people with cancer manage some symptoms of the disease, as well as side effects of treatment."

As a part of the partnership, 20% of the proceeds First Crop's bundle product, Relief Balm & Pure Gel Caps, will be donated to the Foundation in addition to 15% net sales of regularly priced items. Love Foundation supporters will also have access to a 15% off discount code to be used on the First Crop site. This is the beginning of a ground-breaking collaboration, and Dr. Susan Love Foundation is pleased to facilitate the first of its kind.

"We are honored to begin our partnership with the Dr. Susan Love Foundation to start 2021. Dr. Love's vision challenges the status quo and looks beyond traditional ways to help those impacted by breast cancer. The Foundation is an example of how consistent, collaborative effort results in progress. At First Crop, we too believe that impactful change is accomplished by the collective goodness of individual acts. Our USDA Certified Organic CBD products are rooted in nature and formulated in science to support overall health and wellness while supporting the revitalization of rural communities. We look forward to growing our partnership and aiding the Dr. Susan Love Foundation's mission to end breast cancer," says Jane Pinto, Founder & Visionary of First Crop.

About First Crop
First Crop™ is a public benefit company, dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people and planet. We believe the cultivation of industrial hemp by small and midsized farms can be a key catalyst to economic and environmental renewal. As a public benefit company, we have an expanded purpose beyond maximizing profits. We are required to consider the mission impact of every decision we make and balance our goal of earning profits with our purpose of strengthening communities and restoring the environment.

For More Information please visit: firstcrop.com

About Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research
Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research challenges the status quo to end breast cancer and improve the lives of people impacted by it now through education and advocacy. The Foundation drives collaborative, cutting-edge research with nontraditional partners, brings to light the collateral damage of treatment and seeks ways to diminish it, and interprets science to empower patients. Fast, flexible, and project-based, the Foundation actively engages the public in scientific research to ensure that it produces accurate and meaningful results.

For more information please visit: DrSusanLoveResearch.org

For Media Inquiries:
Allie Cormier  |  Director of Marketing & Communications
acormier@drsusanloveresearch.org  |   310.828.0060 x.157
Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-ranked-dr-susan-love-foundation-for-breast-cancer-research-partners-with-usda-organic-cbd-company-first-crop-301209261.html

SOURCE Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation

