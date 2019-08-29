Top Offshore Software Development Firms in India, Ukraine and Argentina, According to New Report

NEW YORK, August 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoftwareDevelopmentCompany.co, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with software developers, uncovered the leading software development firms in India, Ukraine and Argentina who develop unique and personalized software solutions for businesses around the world.

The top software development companies in India include:

1. Cabot Technology

Cabot Technology's experienced technical team is complemented by an equally strong management team who has spent more than a decade working across the U.S. and Canada in a range of management and analyst capacities. Leveraging their experience, they quickly bring an appropriate context to clients' business requirements and deliver sustainable IT solutions.

https://www.cabotsolutions.com/

2. CredibleSoft

CredibleSoft is a trusted offshore software development, testing and designing services provider. They are dedicated to providing the best-in-business IT services outsourcing and providing clients and customers with high-quality software solutions at a very competitive budget. This makes CredibleSoft the preferred choice of clients – and is one of the main reasons why clients keep returning to the agency.

https://crediblesoft.com/

3. Tudip Technologies Pvt Ltd

Tudip began on April 5, 2010, with just four people. Today, they have over 250 engineers – a number that is growing every year at 100%, both in terms of revenue and head-count. This success story is possible because of the complete dedication and total commitment that Tudip's team has towards its customers.

https://tudip.com/

4. Decipher Zone Softwares

Decipher Zone Softwares is a leading outsourcing Java development company which specializes in Website, Java development, web application development, blockchain development where trailblazing customizable software solutions are developed with agile methodology at unbelievably low cost.

https://decipherzone.com/

5. IIH Global

IIH Global believes in coming up with innovative ideas to DELIVER excellence in services with a constant accent on quality and customer satisfaction to brighten businesses among their competitors. The help of IIH Global's technical expertise and experience has led them to become a top website design company in the U.S. and India.

6. OnGraph Technologies

Established in 2008, OnGraph is an award-winning end-to-end product development company. As a top-ranked firm on leading platforms like DesignRush and Top Software Development Companies, they have developed 2000+ world-class solutions that adhere to engineering best practices and deliver engaging user-experiences, some of which have gone on to raise multi-million dollars of venture capital and reach millions of users.

7. Peerbits

With the holistic aim to provide innovative mobility solutions, Peerbits offers a spectrum of custom mobile app development ranging from enterprise mobility solutions to startup apps, on-demand mobile apps, and healthcare mobility solutions. It is the excellence blended with the sheer dedication that sets them apart from the rest of the industry.

8. Prishusoft

Prishusoft is an India-based web development company provides a wide range of solutions that include web-based application development, web design, ecommerce solutions, mobile development. They have been developing business and enterprise applications for a long time and their goal has always been to meet the needs of clients.

9. Solution Analysts Inc

Solution Analysts is a prominent mobile app development company, provides end-to-end solutions in the domains of mobile, web, and eCommerce. Since their inception in 2011, they have achieved many milestones while serving the global corporate clientele with high-end IT solutions.

10. Techmango Technology Services

Techmango Technology Services is recognized as one of the best offshore software development companies in the USA and Australia. They are a full-scale software and mobile app development company. Techmango drives forward with the mantra: "Clients Vision Is Our Mission." They have a tendency to stick on to the current statement.

11. Techuz InfoWeb

Techuz InfoWeb is a leading web development company in India. It has delivered 100+ top-notch projects to its clients worldwide. Being a top-tier IT firm, Techuz thrives to adopt trending and cutting-edge technologies to develop highly sophisticated and unmatched solutions. With more than 5 years of experience and a team of highly skilled designers and developers, they help several businesses and startups to transcend their goals.

12. Terasol Technologies

Terasol's mission is to create apps that would help people learn and grow with tech. Every member of Terasol shares the same dream of working towards building apps that would not only create history but also give people the opportunity of experiencing tech they didn't know could become an essential part of their lives.

13. Tvisha Technologies Pvt Ltd

Tvisha Technologies Pvt Ltd has a team of 200+ finely polished professionals who are experts in project management, code development, web designing, UI/UX design, quality assurance, business analytics, intelligence, and many other verticals. Tvisha Technologies understands the client requirement clearly and continue to deliver the modules or projects in due time without compromising quality.

14. Voyant Consultancy Services

Incorporated in 2008 with a vision to provide customized end-to-end business solutions, Voyant Consultancy Services (VCS) has proved to be one of the fastest-growing IT service providers that is driven by a team of skillful IT professionals. As a prominent IT service provider, their goal is to offer lucrative business solutions to clients.

15. WebClues

WebClues Global has been providing IT services in different countries for the last 10 years, offering professional services such as App Development, Website Development and UI / UX Design at reasonable prices. Having 10 years' experience in the Application and Website development services, WebClues Global has become a one-stop solution provider empowering small to large enterprises achieve their business goals.

The best software development agencies in Ukraine are:

1. Appus Studio LP

Appus Studio is a full-cycle app development company located in eastern Europe, Ukraine, with 45 specialists on board. They specialize in iOS and Android app development for smartphones and tablets and website creation. They are professionals in their work and very friendly people. The agency also offers a one-year warranty on projects, upload apps to iTunes and Google Play at no extra charge, provide project managers, and more.

https://appus.software/

2. Attract Group

Attract Group is a reputable software development company that helps businesses grow and startups emerge faster with the help of cutting-edge development tools. They have been operating since 2011. Their team of Front End, Back End Developers along with Designers, Project Managers and Quality Assurance Engineers have successfully completed 100+ projects for customers.

https://attractgroup.com/

3. GBKSOFT

GBKSOFT makes clear and immediately recognizable designs that inspire trust and admiration for commercial brands by analyzing the industry and each client's competitors. When making an app, they always keep in mind the environment where it will be used.

https://gbksoft.com/

4. Halo Lab

Halo Lab is a product design team, experienced in UX and UI. They provide simple user flows and effective visual solutions. The agency collaborates with startups, digital services and eCommerce platforms. Their clients pay for the pure result, not for fame or ambitions. The team's credo is quality, creativity and innovation, whatever the product is about.

5. Intellias

Intellias was founded in Lviv in 2002 and by 2019 has evolved into a 1,300+ people strong supplier of software development services, with a core delivery base in Ukraine, development office in Poland and local presence in Germany. Intellias provides custom software engineering services and has a strong industry focus on Automotive, FinTech and Location Based Services, Retail, IoT, Energy.

6. Mobilunity

Mobilunity is a Kyiv-based Ukrainian company which providing the remote dedicated development teams, with rare skills to bring any clients' vision in reality. Founded in 2010, it has since grown to a professional team of over 250. The company has a wide number of customers, from Europe to Canada, and has successful experience building online presences within the tech world.

7. Sine Engineering Bureau

Sine is an industrial design and engineering bureau, based in Lviv Ukraine. It was founded in 2018 by Ostap Ferensovych and Pavlo Doro, who are also in charge of engineering and design in the company. Sine Engineering Bureau is specialized in industrial design, electronic, mechanic, interface design and software development.

8. Sirin Software

Sirin Software is a Florida-based IT company with an R&D center in Kyiv, Ukraine. Since 2014, they have acted as a trusted partner for companies all over the world. Their core business is embedded systems, server-side programming, IoT solutions, web and mobile app development. They have both hardware and software expertise.

9. Syndicode

Syndicode helps to create digital products for various businesses be it one-page promo website, eCommerce mobile app, critical enterprise app, a two-sided marketplace, SaaS, or backend for high-load video streaming social network. They love building simple and unique solutions for the best customer experience.

10. 2muchcoffee

2muchcoffee's core values include a personal approach, high internal code standards, flexible management, and an open mind. Thousands of MVP and startups used their open-source - NGX-restangular in their Angular 2/4/5/6/7 based projects.

And the best software development firms in Argentina include:

1. Alas IT

AlasIT is an Argentina-based eCommerce-focused agency providing high-end software solutions for clients all over the world. As a Magento Solutions Partner Agency – and having huge experience building Shopify apps, among other solutions – AlasIT focuses on its client's experience and the eCommerce journey.

2. Codenmate

Codenmate works with cutting-edge technologies to offer innovative, sophisticated and reliable products. Their way of working is open and friendly. They like to work side-by-side with the client to achieve the best solution. They have their own tools, which they use to reduce the ramp-up of every project in order to offer high-quality development that meets the highest expectations.

https://codenmate.com/

3. Huenei IT Services

Huenei IT Services is an Argentine company founded in 1995. They are a provider of regional IT services. Currently, the agency has more than 250 professionals with offices in Argentina, Chile, Mexico and the USA that provide services in five areas: software development, mobility, software testing, process and management, and IT infrastructure.

http://www.huenei.com/

4. NaNLABS

NaNLABS develops full-cycle solutions that go beyond simple software development. They stand by their partners' side throughout the development cycle, from the definition of the requirements to the product development and its maintenance. They act as a consulting team and a development team.

5. 10Pines

10Pines is a Latin American software development company specializing in creating top quality solutions with cutting edge technology. With over10 years of experience doing agile software development, they can take care of the complete life cycle of a project or provide a dedicated team to work side-by-side with each client's in-house development team.

