Top NCAA Athlete, Lexi Sun, Becomes One of The First NCAA Athletes to Sign Apparel Deal

ENCINITAS, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to "The College Athlete Economic Freedom Act", Lexi Sun partners with volleyball apparel company, REN Athletics, to design her very own crew neck sweatshirt.

Today, July 1st, the state of Nebraska announced its new state legislation in which makes it possible for collegiate athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness (NIL). In response to this new act, Lexi Sun, All American volleyball player becomes one of the very first collegiate athletes to release her own, personal apparel line.

The sweatshirt coined "The Sunny Crew", came out on the market just minutes after the legislation passed, and is the first piece on display of the Lexi Sun x REN Athletics line.

"I was excited to hear that I was going to have the opportunity to bring something to the market. First and foremost, I knew I wanted to design something that brought me a little closer to those who have stood by and supported me throughout my career," notes Sun.

The black, oversized crew neck sweatshirt and the Lexi Sun logo was inspired by Sun's love for fashion and her Sunny Southern California upbringing.

"I knew I wanted to design something that showed my own personal style. I love fashion, but I also value comfortability. I live in my clothes that are cozy and oversized, but cute enough to be worn in any scenario. So, that is exactly what I wanted to design," states Lexi Sun.

Lexi is using her social media platform @lexiisun, which hosts 75 thousand followers, to promote the Sunny Crew. It can be purchased in the Lexi Sun tab on the REN Athletics website, which also hosts weekly blog posts and giveaways. Sun is also donating a portion of the proceeds to Sports Psychology, a practice that has helped her immensely throughout her career as an athlete."

REN Athletics is a volleyball apparel company that provides fully custom sublimated uniforms, practice apparel, and equipment to many of the top volleyball programs in the country.

"When I found REN Athletics, I knew that they were going to help me achieve everything I wanted, and more. REN Athletics is a volleyball apparel company to its core. Getting to work with a company made up of volleyball players was a very special experience as we are likeminded & have similar values and goals." Lexi Sun

The Sunny Crew is a limited time offer as sales are only expected to be open through the month of July. Visit REN Athletics website www.renathletics.com & social @renathletics for additional information.

