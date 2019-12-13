Top Insurance Plans for Visitors at VisitorPLANS.com

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VisitorPLANS.com, a new website by Multichoice Insurance Services (MCIS), focuses on the needs of international travelers and helps guide them to the Visitor Insurance plans most suited to their needs. Launched by one of the largest Visitor Insurance agencies in the USA, the 'Quote-Compare-Buy' philosophy makes this website user-friendly.

With VisitorPLANS, international travelers are provided coverage for unexpected injuries and illness while traveling. It has a myriad of international Visitor Insurance plans for individuals residing in almost any part of the world. Whether it's insurance for Visitors, Expatriates, international students, missionaries, immigrants, etc., VisitorPLANS has a choice of plans to cover them all.

The primary aim of VisitorPLANS is to provide protection to people traveling internationally. It does so, remarkably, by offering the best-rated plans from insurance companies that have long-standing reputations.

Here are some top plans at VisitorPLANS that offer great coverage:

1. Atlas America

The Atlas America plan for visitors coming to USA, has been a top-selling Visitor Insurance plan for more than a decade now. This plan offers a choice of coverage maximums and deductibles, 100% coinsurance for eligible expenses, travel assistance benefits, emergency dental coverage, as well as enhanced buy-up options for crisis response, accidental death and dismemberment, and personal liability.

2. Safe Travels USA Comprehensive

This plan is popular amongst travelers as it is budget-friendly. This plan features all the benefits you would expect from a top tier plan at a very competitive price.

3. Patriot America Plus

This plan is provided by IMG. They have provided global benefits and services to millions of members across the globe since 1990. Patriot America Plus attracts repetitive buyers because of its competitive coverage, great service and affordable prices.

4. Liaison Travel Medical

This insurance plan administrator 'Seven Corners' handles your insurance needs from the beginning to the end. They process your purchase, handle claims, and more. In addition to this, their 24/7 in-house travel assistance team, Seven Corners Assist, handles all your travel needs.

5. INF Elite

Anyone can now travel worry-free knowing they are covered for unexpected and unknown risks while traveling to the USA, Canada and Mexico. INF Elite is a true full pre-existing condition plan that covers almost every pre-existing condition.

With these great plans by your side, VisitorPLANS is your go-to Visitor Insurance agency for all your international trips.

To learn more, go to www.visitorplans.com and www.multichoiceinsurance.com

Contact: 510-353-1180

