+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
13.12.2019 14:45:00

Top Insurance Plans for Visitors at VisitorPLANS.com

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VisitorPLANS.com, a new website by Multichoice Insurance Services (MCIS), focuses on the needs of international travelers and helps guide them to the Visitor Insurance plans most suited to their needs. Launched by one of the largest Visitor Insurance agencies in the USA, the 'Quote-Compare-Buy' philosophy makes this website user-friendly.

VisitorPLANS.com Logo (PRNewsfoto/MCIS Multichoice Insurance Serv)

With VisitorPLANS, international travelers are provided coverage for unexpected injuries and illness while traveling. It has a myriad of international Visitor Insurance plans for individuals residing in almost any part of the world. Whether it's insurance for Visitors, Expatriates, international students, missionaries, immigrants, etc., VisitorPLANS has a choice of plans to cover them all.

The primary aim of VisitorPLANS is to provide protection to people traveling internationally. It does so, remarkably, by offering the best-rated plans from insurance companies that have long-standing reputations.

Here are some top plans at VisitorPLANS that offer great coverage:

1. Atlas America

The Atlas America plan for visitors coming to USA, has been a top-selling Visitor Insurance plan for more than a decade now. This plan offers a choice of coverage maximums and deductibles, 100% coinsurance for eligible expenses, travel assistance benefits, emergency dental coverage, as well as enhanced buy-up options for crisis response, accidental death and dismemberment, and personal liability.

2. Safe Travels USA Comprehensive

This plan is popular amongst travelers as it is budget-friendly. This plan features all the benefits you would expect from a top tier plan at a very competitive price.

3. Patriot America Plus

This plan is provided by IMG.  They have provided global benefits and services to millions of members across the globe since 1990. Patriot America Plus attracts repetitive buyers because of its competitive coverage, great service and affordable prices.

4. Liaison Travel Medical

This insurance plan administrator 'Seven Corners' handles your insurance needs from the beginning to the end. They process your purchase, handle claims, and more. In addition to this, their 24/7 in-house travel assistance team, Seven Corners Assist, handles all your travel needs.

5. INF Elite

Anyone can now travel worry-free knowing they are covered for unexpected and unknown risks while traveling to the USA, Canada and Mexico. INF Elite is a true full pre-existing condition plan that covers almost every pre-existing condition.

With these great plans by your side, VisitorPLANS is your go-to Visitor Insurance agency for all your international trips.

To learn more, go to www.visitorplans.com and www.multichoiceinsurance.com

Contact: 510-353-1180

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-insurance-plans-for-visitors-at-visitorplanscom-300974528.html

SOURCE MCIS Multichoice Insurance Services, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Gold rutscht nach Trump-Tweet ab
10:55
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Renault SA
09:08
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
09:01
Setzt der SMI seinen Höhenflug heute fort?
07:16
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Währungspaar zieht weiter hoch / Adecco – Neue Aufwärtswelle?
11.12.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
10.12.19
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien könnten bei einem Crash zum Dividendenschnäppchen werden
Analyst: Aktienkurs von Tesla könnte auf 500 US-Dollar klettern
SNB bestätigt Geldpolitik und weist Kritik an Negativzins zurück
Wall Street in Rekordlaune -- SMI und DAX schliessen höher -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
US-Notenbank hält Zinsen stabil - Signal für lange Pause
SMI fällt zurück -- DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Kartellamt verhängt 646 Millionen Euro Bussgelder gegen Stahlfirmen
Für diese Aktien prognostiziert ein Experte eine Rally - unabhängig vom Ausgang des Handelsstreits
Wahlsieg der Tories macht Hoffnung im Brexit-Streit
Mikron-Aktie gewinnt trotz Gewinnwarnung für 2019

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fällt zurück -- DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Hoffnung im Brexit- und im Handelssteit: Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutsche nach anfänglichen Gewinnen an die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex legt am Freitag zu. Die Börsen in Asien waren am Freitag in Feierlaune.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;