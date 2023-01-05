SMI 11'057 -0.7%  SPI 14'172 -0.6%  Dow 32'930 -1.0%  DAX 14'436 -0.4%  Euro 0.9849 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3'959 -0.4%  Gold 1'834 -1.1%  Bitcoin 15'770 0.6%  Dollar 0.9360 0.7%  Öl 78.8 1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Das Wichtigste zu Barrier Reverse Convertibles in Kürze
ApeCoin kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es zum APE-Handel
Gehaltserhöhung abgelehnt? So sollten Arbeitnehmer reagieren
Goldpreis: Darum empfiehlt die Royal Bank of Canada 2023 ein Gold-Investment
20 Prozent der Anleger schenken Influencern mehr Vertrauen als Experten - besonders bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
06.01.2023 00:51:00

Top Hindu Leader Urges Senior Indian Government Officials to Begin Diplomatic Talks to Release Indian American Businessman Nikesh Patel from U.S. Prison

Second human rights and interfaith religious leader calling for action, following Rev. Jesse Jackson's meeting with U.S. leaders last month, considering racial discrimination in Patel's sentencing

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of India's leading Gurus of modern Hinduism, Jagadguru Shree Vallabhacharyaji, also known as Vicki Bava, (Guru Bava) is urging top members of Narendra Modi's BJP government to open diplomatic talks with U.S. officials to release Indian American Businessman Nikesh Patel from prison, in alignment with his co-defendant, for serving his due time.

One of India's leading Gurus of modern Hinduism, Jagadguru Shree Vallabhacharyaji, also known as Vicki Bava, (Guru Bava) and Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath attend rally.

The announcement comes a month following Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. publicly calling on the U.S. Attorney in Chicago, John Lausch, urging an investigation into what is ten times a greater prison sentence of Patel, in comparison with his white co-defendant, Timothy Fisher.

"I have spoken with and expressed my concerns and wishes for Nikesh with Mitesh Rameshbhai Patel (Bakabhai) and implored him to begin diplomatic discussions with his counterparts in the U.S. to have Nikesh released from prison," said Guru Bava. "Patel has served his time and deserves the same opportunity for redemption and rehabilitation as his white co-defendant who has already been released."

Guru Bava is urging Indian Government officials such as Bakabhai to use diplomatic channels to release Nikesh on moral grounds saying, "As his spiritual advisor, I've known him since he was a young boy, and I am committed to doing whatever I can. He has fallen, but God will lift him so he can give back and serve the nation which has done so much for him and his family." 

Guru Bava is the global leader of the Pushtimarg religion, a sect under Vaishnavism, which dates back to the early 16th century. Guru Bava oversees temples throughout India, England, Canada, and the U.S. as well as regularly counsels top members of the Indian Government.

While in prison, Patel has served as a model inmate, working as a mentor, participating in the suicide cadre, teaching in numerous development programs including GED and small business classes, yoga, and resume writing. Patel's co-defendant was released from prison on compassionate release in 2021, due to his asthma. Patel also suffers from asthma but received no consideration even though, in the government's own words, they were "more or less equal," in many ways including health, but not in the way of race.

Patel's prosecution was primarily handled by one of Lausch's deputies, who was once charged by authorities with prosecutorial misconduct, for which he was acquitted. 

Patel, who grew up in Florida and amassed fortunes in numerous business enterprises, was well known in community and political circles for his philanthropy. That generosity also extended to India, where he supported many causes for women and girls, as well as other humanitarian and equality efforts.

Media contact: Patricia Brooks, 202-351-1757, patricia@matchmapmedia.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-hindu-leader-urges-senior-indian-government-officials-to-begin-diplomatic-talks-to-release-indian-american-businessman-nikesh-patel-from-us-prison-301715099.html

SOURCE Vicki Bava

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

#KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt. In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der UnitedHealth Group, Deutsche Börse und Zurich Insurance vorgestellt.

#KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch – 3 Aktien im Fokus: UnitedHealth, Deutsche Börse & Zurich Insurance | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

05.01.23 Amazon: Jobabbau weitet sich aus
05.01.23 SMI - Gewinner und Verlierer/Biotechnologie - Ein Duo auf Erfolgskurs
05.01.23 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
05.01.23 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte nach Inflationsdaten gesucht
05.01.23 DAX – Gute Laune in Europa und Katerstimmung an der Wall Street
04.01.23 #KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch – 3 Aktien im Fokus: UnitedHealth, Deutsche Börse & Zurich Insurance | BX Swiss TV
03.01.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.70% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
23.12.22 Keine vorweihnachtliche Stimmung an den Börsen
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'494.26 19.77 CZSSMU
Short 11'732.89 13.84 6SSMMU
Short 12'184.87 8.86 GXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'057.39 05.01.2023 17:31:46
Long 10'591.75 18.45 A3SSMU
Long 10'377.01 13.67 A7SSMU
Long 9'931.16 8.82 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Börsen letztlich im Minus -- SMI und DAX mit leichten Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen fester
NASDAQ-Titel Amazon-Aktie fällt: Amazon kündigt Stellenabbau von 18'000 Mitarbeitern an
Warren Buffett 2022 erneut besser als der Markt: Was hat Berkshire Hathaway besser gemacht?
Holcim-Aktie stabil: Holcim kauft französisches Unternehmen Chrono Chape
Zur Rose-Aktie verliert: Negative Kommentare zum deutschen E-Rezept belasten Zur Rose
Linde-Aktie in Rot: Linde wird wohl von GAZPROM-Joint-Venture verklagt
CS-Aktie: Credit Suisse emittiert offenbar neue Anleihen mit hoher Rendite
Sonova-Aktie profitiert: Sonova bringt Einstiegslösung zur Hörunterstützung auf den Markt
SNB-Aktie: UBS rechnet mit Milliarden-Jahresverlust bei Schweizerischer Nationalbank
Walgreens-Aktie im Minus: Walgreens mit Milliardenverlust wegen Vergleich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.