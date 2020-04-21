21.04.2020 13:45:00

Top Gun Pressure Washing, a Portfolio Company of Osceola Capital, Completes Add-on Acquisition

DENVER, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Gun Pressure Washing ("Top Gun"), a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, announced that is has acquired Bob Popp Building Services ("BPBS").

Founded in 1975 and based in Denver, BPBS provides high-rise, mid-rise, and ground-level window cleaning services for commercial businesses across Colorado.  Top Gun and BPBS have a long history of successful partnership, as the companies have collaborated on many projects, buildings and shared customers over the past 20+ years. For more information, visit www.bobpoppbuildingservices.com.

Stephanie White, President of Top Gun, commented, "We are excited to partner with the entire Bob Popp Building Services team and capitalize on the Company's significant growth opportunities in the Colorado market.  BPBS is the clear market leader in Colorado commercial window cleaning due to its deep industry expertise, customer-first business model, and outstanding reputation.  Combining Top Gun and BPBS, who together have 73 years of operating experience in the Rocky Mountain region, reinforces our commitment to delivering quality, environmentally-friendly services and provides us with the resources and support to continue to grow our business."

Ben Moe, a Managing Partner at Osceola Capital, added, "The acquisition of BPBS is consistent with Top Gun's growth strategy of building a leading provider of facilities services in the Rockies and nationwide through the acquisition of strong regional players that complement our existing portfolio of services.  The addition of BPBS solidifies our core offering of pressure washing, window washing, power sweeping, and snow removal services, and we look forward to continuing to expand our geographic footprint and service suite."

Overview of Top Gun Pressure Washing
Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Colorado, Top Gun is a leading provider of exterior facilities services to commercial businesses and municipalities in the Rocky Mountain region of the US.  The Company's core service offering includes pressure washing, window cleaning, snow removal, and industrial power sweeping.  Top Gun also offers a broad suite of ancillary services, including caulking, paint striping, environmental spill clean-up, sandblasting, graffiti removal, building restoration, and specialty cleaning.  Visit www.topgunpressurewashing.com.

Please contact Ben Moe or Patrick Watkins of Osceola Capital for additional information.

Osceola Capital invests in business, healthcare, and tech-enabled services companies in the lower middle market, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million.  Visit www.osceola.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli
Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC
904-834-4334

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-gun-pressure-washing-a-portfolio-company-of-osceola-capital-completes-add-on-acquisition-301043855.html

SOURCE Osceola Capital Management, LLC

