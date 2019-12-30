Top Factors That Significantly Increase Car Insurance Cost

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains the main factors that cause car insurance premiums to go extremely high.

When determining rates, insurance companies thoroughly analyze the client's vehicles. Besides engine performance and safety rating, there are other elements that will influence the costs. These are:



The vehicle's type and exact model. Driving an expensive car like a sports car, muscle car, or a top of the line limousine will make its owner pay more expensive premiums. Insurance companies take a higher financial risk when they insure an expensive car and they try to limit the potential losses caused by a claim.

Car's age. New cars are more expensive to insure, no matter what type they are. Usually, the value of a car can depreciate with up to 60% from the moment it leaves the dealership. Purchasing a slightly used car will help drivers get better rates.

Driving record. A clean driving record will help the driver get better rates. On the other hand, a driving record filled with unpaid speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and even DUI accidents, will make rates really pricy, and in some cases, the insurance company can cancel coverage.

Distance from the workplace. Insurance companies ask drivers if they use the vehicle to reach their workplace and how far is the workplace from home. Expect to pay more if the workplace is far from home. Insurers consider that persons that work far from home, will spend plenty of time on the road while being tired, and thus the risk of causing an accident significantly increases.

