Top Communications Professionals Recognized At IABC Nashville's 2019 Music City Gold Pen Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Nashville Chapter presented the 2019 Music City Gold Pen Awards on August 28 in Nashville. Danielle Breezy, Chief Meteorologist from WKRN-TV Nashville News 2, served as emcee and presented 38 awards in categories ranging from internal communications to nonprofit campaigns. Photos from the event are posted here.

"It is an honor for our chapter to recognize these communications professionals for their outstanding work and campaigns," said Sarah "Birdie" Loeffler, IABC Nashville president. "From internal communications to public relations agencies, this year's group of winners displayed the very best in business communications throughout Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky and are paving the way for our region to be recognized as one of the nation's top locations to be a communications professional."

This year's event was sponsored by Keycom, a lifestyle marketing communications firm, and Tracy K. Johnson from Camera Sutra Stud.io photography. The award winners represented a range of industries, including strategic communications, public relations, non-profit, marketing, media relations, healthcare, and more. The teams at Keycom and McNeely, Pigott and Fox (MP&F) Strategic Communications both took home numerous awards for their work in change communication, community relations, government communications, communication research, nonprofit campaigns, media relations, corporate social responsibility, and special events. This year's award winners include:

Kerry Burke , Cigna

Cigna Jacob Burns , MP&F Strategic Communications

MP&F Strategic Communications Nancy Cooper & Dr. Forbes Walker , Aries Clean Energy

, Aries Clean Energy Kellie Davie , Keycom, Nashville Fashion Week

, Keycom, Nashville Fashion Week Julie Davis & Sharon Harper , Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Laura Haynes , MP&F Strategic Communications, First Bank

MP&F Strategic Communications, First Bank Drew Ruble & Carol Stuart , Middle Tennessee State University

Middle Genma Holmes, GSH Media

GSH Media Jessica Hopson , Lovell Communications

Lovell Communications Sarah Hunt-Blackwell , MP&F Strategic Communications

MP&F Strategic Communications Paul Ladd , World Christian Broadcasting

World Christian Broadcasting Birdie Loeffler , NDC, Inc.

NDC, Inc. Sara Salisbury , MP&F Strategic Communications

MP&F Strategic Communications Julia Stump , Volkert

Volkert Millie Wert , MP&F Strategic Communications

Visit Nashville.IABC.com to learn more about the 2019 Music City Gold Pen Awards, IABC Nashville, and their professional development luncheons and networking mixers. Connect with them on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About IABC Nashville

IABC Nashville is the local chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators, serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. The Nashville chapter is one of more than 100 chapters in 70 countries, with a mission to provide professional development and networking opportunities to members, as well as the larger communications community. IABC Nashville members and guests enjoy professional development luncheons each month that offer new insights into the latest communication trends, technology, and issues facing the industry. They also host more informal social "mixers" throughout the year to provide networking opportunities. In 2017, they received the International Small Chapter of the Year Award for outstanding efforts to bring professional communicators together in significant and inspiring ways.

The chapter is diverse, with members representing regional/national PR agencies, marketing firms, public/private corporations, government entities, universities, non-profit organizations, consulting firms, the freelance field, and more. IABC Nashville also offers ties to job bank services and the annual Music City Gold Pen Awards program. IABC is the only place to connect with communicators globally.

SOURCE IABC Nashville