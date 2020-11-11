Top Children's Hospital Joins the Prodigo Family

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigo Solutions is pleased to welcome another health system to the growing Prodigo family. Texas Children's Hospital, one of the top pediatric hospitals in the nation, recently selected Prodigo's Marketplace and Contract Navigator products to upgrade its purchasing system, better maximize negotiated supply contracts and drive down costs systemwide.

As a part of its supply chain transformation, Texas Children's selected Prodigo to complement its planned deployment of its ERP cloud purchasing system in 2021. In addition to driving expense related benefits to the organization, Texas Children's hopes to improve user experience by creating a more efficient and effective requisitioning process that directs purchasers to preferred contracted products, resulting in greater utilization and overall standardization across the enterprise.

Texas Children's Hospital, located in Houston, Texas, is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to create a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Ranked fourth overall and in the top five in seven specialties nationally by U.S. News & World Report, Texas Children's is the largest children's hospital in terms of capacity in the United States.

"Texas Children's Hospital is among the best in the nation and we are pleased to add them to our growing roster of customers, which now includes more than half of U.S. News & World Report's listing of the country's top 15 hospitals," said Joseph Mayernik, Executive Chairman and President Prodigo Solution. "Customers are turning to Prodigo because they understand our systems can help them better manage their supply chain, save money, and make the entire procurement process faster and easier."

About Prodigo Solutions

Counting more than half of the nation's most prestigious health systems as clients, Prodigo has amassed one of the largest repositories of supply and services market data in the U.S. Its solutions resolve long-standing data problems, enforce product and services standards, optimize contract utilization and enhance the requisitioning experience of clinicians. Typically deployed as a performance-extension to ERP, Prodigo is foundational to value-based, clinically integrated supply chains.

