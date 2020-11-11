SMI 10’532 1.7%  SPI 13’056 1.5%  Dow 29’437 0.1%  DAX 13’216 0.4%  Euro 1.0800 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’467 0.7%  Gold 1’864 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9172 0.3%  Öl 44.1 0.0% 

+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.ch - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
11.11.2020 20:09:00

Top Children's Hospital Joins the Prodigo Family

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigo Solutions is pleased to welcome another health system to the growing Prodigo family. Texas Children's Hospital, one of the top pediatric hospitals in the nation, recently selected Prodigo's Marketplace and Contract Navigator products to upgrade its purchasing system, better maximize negotiated supply contracts and drive down costs systemwide.

As a part of its supply chain transformation, Texas Children's selected Prodigo to complement its planned deployment of its ERP cloud purchasing system in 2021. In addition to driving expense related benefits to the organization, Texas Children's hopes to improve user experience by creating a more efficient and effective requisitioning process that directs purchasers to preferred contracted products, resulting in greater utilization and overall standardization across the enterprise.

Texas Children's Hospital, located in Houston, Texas, is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to create a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Ranked fourth overall and in the top five in seven specialties nationally by U.S. News & World Report, Texas Children's is the largest children's hospital in terms of capacity in the United States.

"Texas Children's Hospital is among the best in the nation and we are pleased to add them to our growing roster of customers, which now includes more than half of U.S. News & World Report's listing of the country's top 15 hospitals," said Joseph Mayernik, Executive Chairman and President Prodigo Solution. "Customers are turning to Prodigo because they understand our systems can help them better manage their supply chain, save money, and make the entire procurement process faster and easier."

About Prodigo Solutions
Counting more than half of the nation's most prestigious health systems as clients, Prodigo has amassed one of the largest repositories of supply and services market data in the U.S. Its solutions resolve long-standing data problems, enforce product and services standards, optimize contract utilization and enhance the requisitioning experience of clinicians. Typically deployed as a performance-extension to ERP, Prodigo is foundational to value-based, clinically integrated supply chains.

For additional information please contact:
Ashby McGarry, Marketing + Communications
1-724-741-1907
amcgarry@prodigosolutions.com
www.prodigosolutions.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-childrens-hospital-joins-the-prodigo-family-301171226.html

SOURCE Prodigo Solutions

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 593.80
3.05 %
Alcon 60.88
3.01 %
Sika 236.80
2.96 %
Roche Hldg G 313.85
2.82 %
Novartis 78.88
2.02 %
CS Group 10.73
-0.19 %
The Swatch Grp 227.50
-0.31 %
LafargeHolcim 46.16
-0.37 %
Swiss Life Hldg 377.80
-0.50 %
Swiss Re 78.54
-1.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
14:42
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09:48
Auf Euphorie folgt Ernüchterung
09.11.20
Welke rol speelt goud in 2020?
09.11.20
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV
06.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:36
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kurz vor Antrag für Corona-Impfstoff: BioNTech meldet höheren Verlust - BioNTech-Aktie springt hoch
Logitech, Credit Suisse & Swiss Life.: Zu diesen Schweizer Aktien raten Kepler Chevreux-Analysten
Lonza wird Herstellungspartner für Impfstoffkandidat Adcovid von Altimmune - Aktie in Rot
Alibaba-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Verkaufsrekord am 'Singles Day' in China
Implenia-Aktie zieht zweistellig an: Banken bestätigen Syndikatskreditvertrag im Umfang von 800 Millionen Franken
Beyond Meat-Aktie nach Zahlen im freien Fall - Zahlen deutlich schlechter als erwartet
Corona-Impfstoff bleibt Thema: US-Börsen beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen -- SMI letztlich leichter -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Swiss Re-Ökonomen rechnen 2021 mit weltweit wachsenden Versicherungsprämien - Corona bereitet Weltwirtschaft Billionenschaden
Jim Cramer: Diese Tech-Aktie überzeugte in der jüngsten Bilanzsaison ganz besonders
Bayer-Aktie dennoch in Grün: US-Richter erhöht Druck in Glyphosat-Streit

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zogen am Mittwoch an. Anleger an der Wall Street greifen besonders bei Techwerten zu. In Fernost schlugen die Börsen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedlicher Richtungen ein.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit