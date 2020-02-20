|
20.02.2020 11:15:00
Top Brand Strategy Companies, According To Branding Agency Rating Platform
NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Multiple studies have established a strong link between strategic branding and revenue growth.
A consistent brand presentation across channels has been proven to increase revenue by 23%, grow customer loyalty and increase the average spend of almost half the loyal customer base.
TopBrandingCompanies.com, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with branding agencies, identified the top experts that help clients develop successful strategies to grow brand awareness, retention, loyalty and, consequently, revenue.
The top brand strategy companies are:
1. Afritech Media
2. Anderson Collaborative
3. Art Fresh Inc.
4. BAKER Associates
5. Become Digital Today
6. Bombastic Web Design and Marketing
7. Borenstein Group, Inc.
8. Brand You Development & Coaching Limited
9. Clockwork Design Group, Inc
10. Digital Silk
11. Edition Studios (formerly Nerland Co.)
12. E29 Marketing
13. FML Marketing
14. GANEM GROUP
15. Growth Hackers
16. Jason Safir Interactive
17. Just Digital Inc
18. Kaizen Design Studio
19. Leidar
20. Maracaibo Media Group
21. Markitects, Inc.
22. MSLK Design
23. Mystique Brand Communications
24. Pixel Productions Inc
25. Robot Mascot
26. Stellatus Studios
27. Studio Red
28. The Brandsmen
29. Tridimage
30. Truly deeply
31. Vantage ITeS
Brands can view the best creative advertising agencies by location, team size, project budgets and average price rates on TopBrandingCompanies.com.
About Top Branding Companies: TopBrandingCompanies.com, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with branding specialists, ranks the best branding design agencies by expertise, industry and location.
SOURCE TopBrandingCompanies.com
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert am Donnerstag um seinen Vortagesschluss. Der DAX bewegt sich in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost weisen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Tendenzen aus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}